“Why would you disrespect Bradley Beal like that?!”: Wizards star’s wife Kamiah Adams-Beal throws some major shots at Ronnie 2K

Bradley Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal absolutely can’t believe her husband’s 2K rating, and hits out at Ronnie 2K

Bradley Beal has been underrated for far too long now.

Just because this man has been stuck in a bad situation, many NBA fans don’t feel he’s even a superstar-caliber player in the league. And in case there is any doubt on that, allow us to clear it up, he absolutely is.

Still, this isn’t a doubt harbored by just casual fans. Oh no, even some of the experts have this issue. And it seems Ronnie 2K suffers from the exact same problem as well.

The creator of NBA 2K recently released the latest ratings for many of the NBA’s top players, for the upcoming game, NBA 2K22. And Beal’s was reportedly revealed to be 89.

As you’d expect, multiple fans have been agitated by how underrated the player is by the creator of the game. And it seems the player’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal couldn’t agree more with the notion.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: NBA Twitter mocks supermodel for ditching Kuz after his move to Washington

“Your ratings are just a joke”: Bradley Beal’s wife throws some brutal shots Ronnie 2K’s way

Let’s be honest here. Bradley Beal should at the very least be a 93. Frankly, the fact that his rating doesn’t even touch the 90s can look like disrespect to many. And it seems, that’s exactly how Adams-Beal sees it. This is what she tweeted as her initial reaction to the situation.

@Ronnie2K is a whole joke at this point. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) August 20, 2021

Then Ronnie 2K decided to go with a slightly controversial reply. And let’s just say the Beal family wasn’t having any of it.

Don’t flatter yourself. Your ratings are just a joke. I Call it how I see it. I’m sure you’ll run into a few others that share the same belief though. & ps, the game is trash. Carry on. https://t.co/NEsKnUbZK7 — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) August 20, 2021

Sure, every year there is a huge tussle over player ratings. But frankly, this year, all these complaints seem far more justified than any in the past.

Let’s just hope the company fixes this. Or there could be hell to pay, for Ronnie 2K.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony hits out at the Bulls’ legendary head coach, in the latest episode of the ‘All The Smoke’ podcast