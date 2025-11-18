“Nobody Cares”: A’ja Wilson Shares the Blunt Advice That Fueled Her Rise to WNBA Greatness

A’ja Wilson has made herself undeniable. At 29, the Las Vegas Aces superstar has firmly established her place among the greatest players in WNBA history, with three championships and four league MVPs to her name. Yet her legacy comes from more than the trophies. It is rooted in the relentless work behind them, the part that speaks loudest of all.

Wilson has showcased herself as one of the most disciplined players in professional sports. A person who arrives 30 minutes before practice begins and doesn’t leave the gym until the janitors kick her out. Winning isn’t just done on the hardwood for an athlete like A’ja. She puts that same work into her regular life.

The reigning Finals MVP was a recent guest on Kylie Kelce‘s Not Gonna Lie podcast to discuss this very topic. Kelce asked the Top Tier Cover Girl about the best piece of advice she ever received. It didn’t take the future Hall of Famer very long to answer. Her response was locked and loaded.

“I think something that’s just honestly just straight to the point and that I always think about is, ‘Nobody cares. Work harder.’ I love that advice because sometimes I get caught up in the noise. Sometimes I can’t help myself,” stated Wilson.

“Just continue to work hard, and nobody will be able to really say anything because you proved that wrong. I think this year I really showed that within myself.”

It’s sound advice for anyone in any profession. Don’t let the haters or the weight of the moment keep you down. Instead, spend that extra time working on proving whoever doubts you wrong. Even if the person who doubts you is yourself.

A’ja remembered that she had to take this advice earlier in the Las Vegas Aces‘ 2025 season. “There was a point in our season where I had to put my head down and just work. I couldn’t dial into the noise. I couldn’t get into the media. I need to get to my team, I need to get to work, then rinse, sleep, repeat,” stated the three-time champ.

“We live in a world that is very opinionated. Everybody has an opinion about something. Whether they know something about it or whether they don’t, you can get caught up in that. But nobody really cares,” she added.

Kelce then wondered what advice A’ja would give to any incoming WNBA rookies. “Be a sponge and not a rock. Sometimes, coming into the league, you think that the things that worked in college will work in the pros, and some of it does. But sometimes you got to be a sponge to the knowledge.”

Again, Wilson’s advice isn’t just for professional basketball players. It’s a blueprint for how to handle pressure, growth, and the world’s endless noise. Her journey proves that greatness isn’t built on accolades alone. It’s built on discipline, humility, and the willingness to evolve even when nobody’s watching.

Wilson’s words remind that success belongs to those who keep learning, keep grinding, and keep showing up. And if her career thus far is any indication, she’s far from finished writing the next chapter of what it means to be undeniably great.