“Nobody Would Care If Kobe Bryant Disagreed”: ‘$500,000,000 Argument’ Has De’Aaron Fox Arguing Over Riches And Rings With NBA Fans

Stephen Jackson has gone viral after he gave his two cents on what is more important, rings or money. It has become a huge issue, as Jackson labeled those interested in money as ‘losers’. Well now, Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has weighed in on the debate. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), ‘Swipa’ started a thread after he responded to a question regarding choosing between $500,000,000 or five rings. And, much to some fans’ surprise, who managed to involve Kobe Bryant, Fox chose the money.

This whole debate started after Gilbert Arenas made a bold statement on his podcast. Discussing the stark differences between James Harden and Robert Horry, Agent Zero suggested he would take the $300,000,000 the Beard has earned over the seven rings Horry has. This has led to several fans, players, and analysts sharing their opinions on the matter. It just so happens, that De’Aaron Fox is one among those siding with Arenas.

De’Aaron Fox suggests he would target money over rings regardless of what Kobe Bryant would think

Recently, everyone has been involving themselves in the debate surrounding which is better, money or rings. One person who recently entered the debate is De’Aaron Fox. He replied to a fan who suggested that $500,000,000 is greater than winning five rings.

Siding with the fan, Fox reminded everyone that while winning is important, playing sports, at the end of the day, is a job. However, this did not sit well with others. Many reprimanded him for his choice, even suggesting it was unsportsmanlike. A fan even claimed that the late great Kobe Bryant would not approve of this statement.

It was at this point that Swipa responded, claiming that with all due respect to the legend, nobody would care whether or not the Black Mamba disagreed with them.

At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. For some, sports are a business, and earning money is more important than all else. For others, the thrill of competition still burns within them, and the opportunity to become a champion is all that is of tantamount importance. The reality is, that no one group has it right.

Stephen Jackson chose winning rings over earning the big bucks

De’Aaron Fox may be interested in the money, but Stephen Jackson certainly isn’t. Weighing in on the debate, Jackson claimed he would take a ring and $50,000,000 over $100,000,000. An interesting statement, and one that must be considered, especially considering Jackson won a ring in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs and knows its value.

From the looks of it, this debate is far from over. Several important figures have given their two cents about it. Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson, Swipa da Fox, and even Shaquille O’Neal. This number is sure to only grow in the coming days, as a flurry of different opinions will come in.