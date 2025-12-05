Norman Powell Says Observing Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade Helped Prepare Him for Heat Culture

NBA cultures vary around the league, but Miami Heat culture is its own beast. It’s built on conditioning tests that make grown men question their life choices and a standard of toughness that isn’t up for debate. If you’re not willing to defend, sacrifice shots, or show up in shape, Miami simply isn’t for you. That mindset has turned a lot of overlooked players into straight-up weapons.

Advertisement

It’s something that the legendary Pat Riley has instilled in Miami dating back to the 90s. While plenty of franchises talk about hard work, Heat Culture actually enforces it year-round. It’s a system that isn’t always glamorous, but it earns respect because it consistently produces results from the Mourning days to the Dwyane Wade Heat era.

Today’s Miami team is no different. In fact, Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell spoke about it during a recent interview on the Old Man and the Three. Host Tommy Alter asked the duo whether Heat culture can be instilled into someone or whether it can be caught. Powell jumped in with his answer locked and loaded.

“I think it’s a mix of both,” claimed the 32-year-old star. “It is taught. Some people have the innate natural ability to be able to have that. But for me, it was taught to me, or shown to me.” Powell recalled how he learned some of these traits, like hard work and sacrifice, from his own family growing up. He also admitted to watching a ton of tape on Wade and Kobe Bryant, two guys who were the symbol of those traits.

“Seeing my mom, seeing my uncle operate, and how they got stuff done, and the work they put and the sacrifices they did. And then watching and studying Dwyane Wade and Kobe and their approach. Oh this is what it takes. Oh this is why you do it. Okay if I envision myself and I want to be at this level, this is what I got to do. So it was taught and shown to me, then I implemented it.”

While the answer might have seemed a little convoluted, Powell brings up great points. He only joined Miami this year, but has been instrumental in the team getting to 14-8 and holding the No. 4 spot in the competitive Eastern Conference. He himself disclosed what he had to do to marry his physical capabilities with the mental toughness that Miami instills.

“I had to learn the mental part of it because I had the physical ability and I had the mental ability to put the work in. But to be able to put all that together mentally and go out there and showcase it? That’s a whole other ballgame as well,” Powell stated.

Powell’s honesty kind of sums up why Miami’s culture hits different. It’s not just about running sprints or yelling “grit” in the locker room. It’s about reshaping how you think and carry yourself every day. Some guys walk in with that mindset, others pick it up along the way, but everyone in that building is expected to live it.

And when players like Powell buy in this quickly, it’s no surprise the Heat keep outperforming expectations. That’s just what happens when a franchise builds an identity strong enough to turn belief into wins.