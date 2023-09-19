HomeSearch

“Shaquille O’Neal Got a Little Mad”: Having Disrespected $10,000,000 Worth Artist, Damian Lillard Proclaims Himself the ‘Greatest Athlete Rapper’

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 19, 2023

"Shaquille O'Neal Got a Little Mad": Having Disrespected $10,000,000 Worth Artist, Damian Lillard Proclaims Himself the 'Greatest Athlete Rapper'

Damian Lillard and Shaquille O’Neal
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

In a recent episode of the BACKONFIGGG podcast, NBA star Damian Lillard didn’t mince words when it came to discussing his rap career. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard declared himself the best rapper in the league, asserting his supremacy over none other than Shaquille O’Neal, who once inked a staggering $10,000,000 deal for his own rap endeavors. The podcast’s 108th episode aired on 18th September.

Lillard’s foray into the world of music is nothing short of impressive. With a string of albums to his name, he has carved out a niche for himself as one of the most noteworthy artists in the NBA. His discography currently comprises The Letter O, Big D.O.L.L.A., Don D.O.L.L.A., and Different on Levels the Lord Allowed.

Damian Lillard claims Shaquille O’Neal got mad at his claims

The Trail Blazers’ star didn’t hold back, confidently asserting that he reigns supreme as the best rapper in the NBA. He emphasized the level of commitment and effort he invests in his musical endeavors, drawing a distinct line between his prowess on the court and his abilities in the recording studio. Lillard declared:

 “At this stage, where I’m as an artist. I just put my fifth album out… I’m a max player in the NBA, that’s one thing. But, as an artist. That doesn’t have anything to do with me as an artist. I’m producing a lot of music. I don’t think anybody else is taking as serious as far as a real career.

At the same time, he spoke about how he respected Shaq, but that Big Diesel got mad at his statements:

“I respect Shaq, he went platinum. I respect what Shaq did as an artist, I have nothing against him… But if you listen to the rhymes, when you listen to the song, I just feel like nobody who’s been an athlete has been better than me at making music/rapping. At that time, Shaquille O’Neal got a little mad… I didn’t take it too personal. But, I feel the same way now.”

Lillard’s assertion is underscored by respect for Shaquille O’Neal’s achievements in the rap industry, acknowledging the platinum status of Shaq’s records. However, Dame contends that when it comes to lyricism and flow, his own abilities far surpass those of any athlete-turned-rapper.

Shaq’s rap skills

Unfazed by Lillard’s claims, Shaquille O’Neal once showcased his own rap skills in a video release. Despite already earning acclaim in the techno scene as a DJ, O’Neal has not rested on his laurels. 

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxOH_tzOH-p/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Recent tracks like “King Talk,” “Bodies Freestyle,” and “3 Lokos” stand as a testament to his enduring stint in rap.

Share this article

About the author

Utathya Ghosh

Utathya Ghosh

I'm Utathya, the resident basketball wordsmith and editor extraordinaire at The SportsRush's NBA section. When it comes to writing about the NBA, I've got the authority of a referee with a whistle and the flair of a player with a killer crossover. My love affair with the NBA has been going strong for a solid 8+ years, and trust me, it's been a wild ride. From buzzer-beating shots to mind-boggling dunks, I've witnessed it all. And through it all, one player has captured my heart and handles like no other: Kyrie Irving. That man's got moves that make me question the laws of physics. But enough about my favorite player. Let's talk about my natural talent for writing. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but when it comes to basketball, my words are like three-point bombs that leave you in awe. I've got a knack for capturing the intensity of the game, the drama of the locker room, and the passion of the fans, all while keeping it entertaining and relatable. So, whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting your feet wet in the world of basketball, join me on this court of words as we dive into the thrilling world of the NBA. From epic comebacks to mind-blowing trades, I've got the inside scoop and the witty commentary to keep you hooked. Get ready for a slam dunk of articles that'll have you shouting "swish" with every read!

Read more from Utathya Ghosh