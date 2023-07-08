Days After Draymond Green’s Assessment of Victor Wembanyama, $55,174,766 Rookie Reasons 2–13 FGs: “Didn’t Really Know What I Was Doing on the Court”

Victor Wembanyama donned the San Antonio Spurs jersey for the first time tonight. Even though it was just for a Summer League contest, the excitement to witness the French youngster play was off the charts. However. the reigning LNB Pro A Most Valuable Player had a rather underwhelming performance considering the hype that has surrounded him. Facing off against the #2 pick of the 2023 Draft, Brandon Miller, Wembanyama lodged a mere 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 blocks on a dreadful 15.4% shooting from the field. The prodigy, who has signed a four-year, $55,174,766 contract with the Spurs, was his own biggest critic as he reflected on his Summer League debut.

As Draymond Green has made apparent to the world, there is a way to guard the teenager And after the young man’s poor showing during his Summer League debut, his words on Paul George’s podcast about making Wemby uncomfortable by pressing up to him only seem more accurate.

“You gotta press up into him[Wembanyama]. If you let him get comfortable, you lose. Because you not blocking his shot. He may not even see your contest. I’m crowding him from the time he runs up and down the court,” Green said.

This is precisely how Brandon Miller and Kai Jones checked the European sensation all game long. Playing some physical defense, the Charlotte Hornets prevented him from going on the scoring rampage we know that he’s capable of.

Wembanyama’s feedback on his Summer League debut

Fans and analysts expected Victor Wembanyama to be a success as soon as he set foot on NBA hardwood. So, it goes without saying that the youngster was expected to be the best player on the floor. Unfortunately for him, that didn’t seem to be the case. This was despite the fact that, with the prices of the tickets skyrocketing, Wemby was given sufficient playing time. Take a look at the Wembanyama’s highlights of the game in the video posted by the NBA’s YouTube account.

Victor Wembanyama was even asked to analyze his outing from his debut Summer League. Seeming disappointed in himself, Wemby was extremely critical while examining his display. Take a look at his comments in Bleacher Report’s tweet.

“I didn’t really know how I was doing on the court tonight, but I’m trying to learn for the next games, and the important (thing) is to be ready for the season.”

Wembanyama failed to play up to the mark. That said, it’ll be interesting to see how he follows his subpar debut performance.

Skip Bayless points out a flaw in Victor Wembanyama

It doesn’t take too long for the haters to being criticizing as hyped a player as Wembanyama is. Skip Bayless, who is infamous for his harsh remarks on superstars, had several takeaways from Victor’s debut.

The UNDISPUTED analyst claimed that Zion Williamson and Chet Holmgren are more impactful on the offensive and defensive end, respectively than the Frenchman.

Likely suggesting that Wemby is overrated Bayless implied that the rookie wasn’t close to as dominant as everybody had hyped him up to be.

The 19-year-old will likely be looking to use all the hate as motivation and hope to prove all of his naysayers wrong. It’ll be exciting to see what his stat line from the upcoming clash against the Trail Blazers will look like.