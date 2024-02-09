“Not as Much as Ana”: Luka Doncic Confesses Changing Daughter’s Diapers But Less Than Fiancé Anamaria Goltes

Luka Doncic has been making headlines this season for his exceptional scoring, especially after his 73-point dagger against the Atlanta Hawks on the road. Playing every other night as the centerpiece of the Dallas Mavericks, fans might think that perhaps he slacks off a bit when it comes to fulfilling his role as a father. Previously, in an interview with TNT, Luka had mentioned how he never changes the diapers of his newborn daughter, Gabriela. However, Doncic recently clarified that that was not the case.

Last year in December, Doncic and his fiancé Anamaria Goltes were blessed with their baby daughter, Gabriela, which Luka proudly announced on his Instagram page. During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, the Slovenian retracted his previous statement to TNT and revealed that he now helps change his daughter’s diapers regularly.

“Of course, I change,” said Doncic, “No, no, I do. Not as much as Ana, but I do.” In a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after Gabriela’s birth, the Mavs star paid a hearty tribute to his newborn daughter when he unveiled his game shoes with her name written on both sides.

When NBA players become parents, they often seem to adopt a changed perspective and outlook toward the game. However, when JJ Redick asked Luka whether he has experienced something similar, the Slovenian replied, “I don’t think so. The approach is still the same. But just like playing is way easier [than fatherhood].” Doncic later emphasized the importance of having a happy family, which can make a bad game night bearable after returning home.

“Sometimes, you have bad nights, and then you come home, and you see that little thing. So, it just all goes away, and it’s just happiness,” added Doncic. Though Luka retains the same unwavering approach that he always had toward the game, he also admitted that he can now play more freely and remain happy with the support of his loving family behind him.

Redick and Doncic agreed on how the approach remains the same while players feel more free and content playing on the court after having the added responsibility of becoming a parent.

The same can be said for many players, including LeBron James, who also had a similar mindset as Doncic after becoming a father in his career’s early days. Today, James is playing his 21st season in the league and is looking forward to sharing the floor with his son Bronny, who is expected to be drafted in the NBA soon.

Luka Doncic described having his daughter as the happiest moment of his life

Luka Doncic and his fiancé, Anamaria Goltes, welcomed their daughter Gabriela to the world last December. As a first-time father, Doncic was overjoyed and pulled a massive 24-point fourth-quarter comeback against OKC after leading an NBA-record 30-0 run in the final frame.

Though Doncic was sad about the ultimate 126-120 defeat against the Thunder, he described having a daughter as the “happiest day” of his life. On that day, Doncic tied his name with the Celtics legend Larry Bird for the ninth place on the all-time triple-double list and became the first player in the NBA to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks, two steals, and five made 3-pointers in a game.

In an interview later on, when a Slovenian reporter asked Doncic if he could represent the national team after the birth of his daughter, the Mavs star could not stop smiling. Doncic happily talked about his daughter while also revealing his intentions to continue his unwavering commitment to the Slovenian national team.