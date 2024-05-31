“Not Everyone Wants to Wear B**ty Shorts”: Brittney Griner Uses Diana Taurasi’s Example to Reassert WNBA Uniforms Take

Diana Taurasi has been the hallmark of offensive consistency in the WNBA. Her consistency even stands true for her on-court WNBA apparel. ESPNW revealed that Taurasi has been wearing loose long shorts since her rookie year in 2004, and hasn’t changed her style despite the league calling for tighter uniforms in 2014.

It caught the attention of Taurasi’s long-term teammate, Brittney Griner, who hailed her long shorts. She opened up about her love for them and argued that short-length shorts are not everyone’s cup of tea. She wrote,

“I mean not everyone wants to wear b**ty shorts. Long shorts for the win.”

This is not the first time that Griner has advocated for long shorts. In a 2014 interview with Mother Jones, the then-Baylor Bears Center revealed her preference for long shorts. She believed that the decision to prefer shorter-length shorts aims to attract men to the stands, a notion that she doesn’t approve of as it takes the focus away from the game.

“Short shorts are not for everybody. I’m not trying to wear capris, but I got a lot of leg. I need to cover it up a little bit. They want more male attendance, and for us to change our uniforms to “sleek and se*y” takes away from what we’re trying to do on the court. I want you to come watch my game, not the uniforms.” Griner told Mother Jones.

Thus, the currently injured Center wants the league to focus on selling the game through talent, rather than the show of skin. Such stances have influenced the WNBA’s decision-making about on-court dress codes. They have pivoted from urging their athletes to wear tighter uniforms.

The WNBA’s position on the dress code has evolved

In 2014, the WNBA suggested athletes don tighter-cut uniforms and called for trimming the length of the shorts. Many WNBA athletes didn’t take kindly to this decision and called out the league for dictating what they wear on the floor. They refused to adhere to the uniform code and didn’t change their apparel practices.

In 2018, the league changed this decision as they embarked on a fresh chapter with Nike prioritizing comfort. After individualized feedback from athletes, Nike offered jerseys and shorts in different sizes while also keeping in mind the bodily challenges faced by women.

This shift to individual preference would have resonated with Griner, who had been against the league enforcing a certain uniform code. While the league still enforces uniform codes to build cohesion, the administration has realized that an athlete’s comfort level would only enable them to bring the best out of themselves.