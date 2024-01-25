“Not Going to Say Our Marriage is Perfect”: When Kobe Bryant Shed Light on Resolving Wife Vanessa Bryant’s Desire for a Divorce

There are absolutely no doubts about Kobe Bryant being a legend for his on-court accolades. However, in his personal life, the Mamba was just like any other human being, struggling hard to strengthen his relationship with his wife Vanessa Bryant. In a 2015 interview with GQ, Bryant opened up about the struggles of his married life and what goes on behind the scenes of a high-profile celebrity couple.

The struggles piled up to the extent that in 2011, Vanessa filed for a divorce from the four-time All-Star MVP “citing irreconcilable differences”. However, thirteen months later, the couple talked out their differences and decided to work on their marriage. During the interview, Bryant went deep into his relationship status saying,

“I’m not going to say our marriage is perfect, by any stretch of the imagination. We still fight, just like every married couple.”

In a bit to explain the realities of marriage, he compared it to his hustles and determination on the court,

“But you know, my reputation as an athlete is that I’m extremely determined, and that I will work my ass off. How could I do that in my professional life if I wasn’t like that in my personal life, when it affects my kids? It wouldn’t make any sense.”

Kobe is known for the mental strength he possessed against his opponents in games. He channeled the same psyche while dealing with relationships. It makes sense. “If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear,” this statement tells a lot about his mentality to tackle difficult situations. And it seems safe to assume that Bryant would apply the same ‘never-give-up’ attitude when it came to keeping his family together.

With five NBA championships, two finals MVPs, and many more accolades to his name, Bryant emulated the same winning mentality on and off the court. There is a lot to learn from the life of the Mamba, and he continues to inspire many even now from his statements and his Mamba mentality. Additionally, Vanessa has been a crucial part of what the Lakers legend accomplished during his inspiring life.

It was love at first sight for Kobe Bryant

The 2008 NBA MVP met the love of his life first time during the shoot of a music video, which happened to be the second gig of the young Vanessa, who debuted in the ‘G’d Up’ music video alongside Snoop Dogg. In the shoot of her next project with the Lakers superstar, Kobe fell in love when he saw Vanessa, which can be seen in the video as he mouthed, “I love her”.

She was still a high schooler, which even gave rise to various controversies and rumors around their relationship. However, the two began dating soon after their first meeting, and nine months later, the two got engaged and later married in 2001. While it does seem like a fairytale of a love story, Bryant’s revelations reflect a much more raw side of their relationship.

To realize the dream of Kobe, Vanessa still continues to run the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation which aims to aid young athletes of the country to grow and make a place of their own.