“Not Gon Have the Offensive Impact as Michael Jordan”: Gilbert Arenas Talks About Victor Wembanyama’s All-Time Potential

Victor Wembanyama has surpassed the hype that he built before the 2023-24 season began. He is shattering defensive records just in his rookie year and NBA fans are mesmerized thinking about his prospects. During his latest borderline quadruple-double adventure in the 105-110 loss against the Denver Nuggets, Wembanyama amassed 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and a scintillating 9 blocks.

Commenting on this, Gilbert Arenas discussed how Wemby’s offensive skills can overshadow his defensive game. On his podcast Gil’s Arena, the discussion was triggered when co-host Josiah Johnson asked Agent Zero if Victor Wembanyama has “the potential to be the best two-way player in NBA history”.

The former Wizards superstar didn’t agree immediately like his other co-hosts. He did praise Wemby but also opined that the French sensation may not become as offensively impactful as Michael Jordan. However, he feels that the 7’3” Center can end up becoming a top-notch scorer

“He’s not gon have the offensive impact as Michael Jordan. I mean he could because he is 7’6” so just throw the sh*** by the rim, motherfu**er just throw it up,” Arenas replied to his co-host.

Hibachi then brought a flattering defensive combo, to sum up the Spurs rookie’s impact. He called the potential ROTY a combination of Rudy Gobert and Ben Wallace, two of the best defensive players ever. These comparisons aren’t misplaced considering the numbers the first-year player has registered. His mind-boggling stats are striking terror across the whole NBA.

Victor Wembanyama is impenetrable

The Spurs’ franchise player reigns over all NBA athletes in blocks per game. He has tallied a humungous 3.5 blocks, per game, and is miles ahead of second-placed Brook Lopez who has 2.4 BPG for the season, per Statmuse. With 235 blocks in 67 games, he has already registered more blocks than 86.6% of players in NBA history.

Interestingly, despite such incredible shot-blocking stats, he is fourth all-time in terms of most blocks per game by a rookie. He is fourth on the list whereas former Bullets Center Manute Bol is at the top with 5 blocks per game during the 1985-86 season per Statmuse. David Robinson is second with 3.9 rejections per game. In terms of his comparison with the GOAT, MJ recorded 131 blocks in the 19878-88 season.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal is third with 3.5 BPG. Therefore, there is a high chance that Wemby can surpass him with a few games remaining in the season. The imagination of NBA fans is running wild on Wemby’s defensive future in the league.