Nearing 1st Career Quadruple-Double, Victor Wembanyama ‘Shrugs Off’ Achievement

Victor Wembanyama recorded one of his best performances of the 2023-2024 season recently. Leading the San Antonio Spurs, who were playing without Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson, Wembanyama almost handed the Denver Nuggets a shocking loss. However, despite the result not going the Spurs’ way, the French phenom lodged an incredible, near quadruple-double – 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 9 blocks, per NBA.com.

Advertisement

Despite the Texas side suffering yet another loss, fans of the San Antonio Spurs were treating Victor Wembanyama’s performance as a huge win. Not just the enthusiastic fans but even the reporters seemed to be excited and hyped the 7ft 4” big man.

Advertisement

Being just a block and two assists away from becoming only the fifth player to lodge a quadruple-double, one would naturally expect the 20-year-old to be thrilled. However, his postgame interaction with the reporters suggested otherwise.

As reported by Tom Orsborn, after the European prodigy revealed not being aware of his stats, he casually claimed that a quadruple-double was eventually “going to happen”. At the moment, Wemby disclosed he had “other priorities”. It is safe to assume that winning games is this “priority” that the #1 pick of the 2023 draft is talking about.

Advertisement

Victor Wembanyama has given us multiple reasons to believe that he’s extremely mature for his age. Prioritizing team performance over personal stats and accolades might just be more proof. His determination to win is what several fans and analysts constantly laud and is also one of the many reasons why Wemby could witness success in the league.

Averaging 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game, according to NBA.com, Wemby is on track to win the 2024 Rookie of the Year. Apart from being the best player in his draft class, Wemby is trying to add his name to the best centers in the league conversation alongside the likes of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.