"Not just a 'Basketball Player'... We the 'NEW MEDIA'!": Warriors' Draymond Green silences haters as he drops a new Podcast episode after losing Game 1 of NBA Finals

Warriors’ Draymond Green responds to haters and critics for still doing podcasts, despite losing Game 1 of the Finals

The Golden State Warriors suffered their first home loss of the 2022 playoffs last night. The Boston Celtics came in and shook the Warriors with a solid 4th quarter performance. Despite starting the 4th with a 12-point deficit, the Cs never gave up and kept within a striking distance. With a 40-16 4th quarter, they won the game 120-108, a 24-point turnaround.

Stephen Curry had a magnificent start to the game, dropping 21 points in the first quarter. However, the Warriors’ offense got stagnant later on, and the Chef was reduced to 34-points for the night. Draymond Green didn’t feel like he was ready for the game. He looked off-beat and had one of the worst games he’s had in recent times. He shot 2/12 from the field, and his play-making skills were lacking.

As we know, Green likes to analyze each game on his podcast and drop an episode after. The same happened today, and Green met with a lot of criticism for the same.

Also Read: “Go to the gym Draymond you s**k? Watch film y’all Took an L?: Warriors DPOY asks everyone advising him to shut up heading into Game Two

Draymond Green goes after the critics, says he’s not just a basketball player

Even after the breakdown in the 4th Q, the Warriors kept their morale high, and look forward to getting things back on track in Game 2. They made some mistakes, the team and coaching staff would circle them and iron them out, and the Dubs would be prepared come Sunday.

However, people started going after Draymond for putting an episode up despite his poor performance.

An NBA Insider put up a tweet defending Dray.

NBA players playing in the NBA Finals are podcasting immediately after NBA Finals games. People gonna love it. People gonna hate it. True professionals know how to compartmentalize their time and focus and maybe poddin is just their way to decompress. Just my perspective. — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) June 4, 2022

Green also spoke about the same as he put the tweet on his Instagram story and wrote, “Maybe they still think we’re just ‘basketball players’… They gon get these episodes though… NEW MEDIA.”

Also Read: “How is Stephen Curry trolled for choking in the NBA Finals!?”: Stats show the GSW MVP has 5 games of 30/5/5 with 5+ 3PM, just 1 less than all of the players in NBA history combined

As long as Green is focused, his podcasting shouldn’t affect anyone, and neither should anyone have the right to say something about it.