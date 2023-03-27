“Not Just Michael Jordan’s Daughter”: Working At Father’s $2.7B Team, Jasmine Jordan Breaks Down Her Individuality

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is by far the most recognizable athlete North American sports have ever seen. So, it’s only natural that his children would be put under a similar limelight regardless of what they would do. Having a famous parent is a double-edged sword however as it is incredibly difficult to exist their shadow.

Given just how popular and beloved Jordan was and still is, his children have had to build a life for themselves that expresses their individuality. His sons, Jeffrey and Marcus Jordan, having tired to play basketball at the collegiate level, let basketball go after a final stint at UCF.

His first daughter, Jasmine Jordan, is heavily involved in her father’s two biggest brands/companies: Jordan Brand and the Charlotte Hornets, a franchise worth over $2.7 billion. While she has proven herself in both of her positions, she still feels as though she isn’t receiving the respect that she deserves.

Jasmine Jordan on not being labelled simply as ‘Michael Jordan’s daughter’

Jasmine Jordan understands the magnitude of her father’s being. His play resonated with millions across the world for decades on end and so it is understandable when sharing your name with a person like that could result in people only wanting to talk about him with you.

Jasmine Jordan however, isn’t just ‘Michael Jordan’s daughter’. She’s much more than that and she wants the world to know just the same. In a recent panel discussion, she addressed this, saying:

“As soon as I enter a room, that’s the first thing you’re going to see, that’s the first thing you’re going to expect and that’s the first thing you’re going to want to talk about and embrace. That’s the first thing I’m going to correct. I’m going to say, ‘Hey I’m Jasmine, nice to meet you,’” said Jasmine.

Jasmine Jordan shares what it’s like being recognised as Michael Jordan’s daughter pic.twitter.com/2sdKZE51to — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 27, 2023

What does Jasmine Jordan do?

Jasmine Jordan has made a name for herself at both Jordan Brand and in the Charlotte Hornets organization. She works as a field representative for Jordan Brand and represents a variety of high-profile female athletes such as Aerial Powers and Rhyne Howard.

Having studied sports management At Syracuse, Jasmine would start off her career as a coordinator of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are currently looking to be sold by Michael Jordan as he would prefer to have a minority stake in the franchise.

