NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Tobias Harris playing vs Warriors? Philadelphia 76ers release hip injury update

Philadelphia 76ers will be severely shorthanded against the Golden State Warriors. Due to a hip injury, Tobias Harris is questionable for the night.

As if losing Joel Embiid for 2 weeks wasn’t enough, Tobias Harris has been sidelined as well. This takes their injury toll to 5, all of whom are in the usual starting lineup.

Tobi has always been their #2 option on the offensive end right behind their All-Star center. His absence puts the Philadelphia 76ers in a precarious position early in the season. They are currently at the 9th spot in the eastern conference desperately trying to remain above the .500 mark.

Harris aggravated his hip Saturday night against Portland Trailblazers. He checked out of the match in the final few minutes never to return. As a result, he missed the subsequent game in Sacramento.

Tobias Harris will most likely remain sidelined against the Warriors

After a disappointing postseason, it looked like Tobias Harris bounced this year averaging 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds on 50% efficiency. He missed 6 games earlier this month as he tested positive for Covid. As soon as he returned, Joel Embiid entered the health and safety protocols.

He was listed questionable against Kings as well and ultimately did not play. Head coach Doc Rivers will decide whether to include him in the starting lineup right before the game depending on how he is feeling.

#Sixers starters Tobias Harris (hip), Seth Curry (back) and Danny Green (hamstring) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the #GoldenStateWarriors. Joel Embiid (COVID) is out. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 24, 2021

Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey stepped up in their absence and led them past the Sacramento Kings Monday night. However, these young players are not capable of repeating this feat against Golden State Warriors.

With Danny Green ruled out and Seth Curry in the injury report as well, it would be best for Sixers to give their starting power forward enough time to heal from the sore hip.

