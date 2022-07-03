Basketball

“When I read Zion Williamson signing $193 million deal, I saw ‘cookie extension’”: NBA Twitter’s hilarious reaction to Pelicans star signing max rookie extension deal

“When I read Zion Williamson signing $193 million deal, I saw ‘cookie extension’”: NBA Twitter’s hilarious reaction to Pelicans star signing max rookie extension deal
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry and Canon Curry recreate the iconic father-son moment sans Dell Curry!": The $160 million Warriors superstar enjoys the summer league with his son
Next Article
"I would be very happy if Carlos Sainz wins the race"- Charles Leclerc vows to help Ferrari earn one-two finish at British Grand Prix
NBA Latest Post
“When I read Zion Williamson signing $193 million deal, I saw ‘cookie extension’”: NBA Twitter’s hilarious reaction to Pelicans star signing max rookie extension deal
“When I read Zion Williamson signing $193 million deal, I saw ‘cookie extension’”: NBA Twitter’s hilarious reaction to Pelicans star signing max rookie extension deal

Missing more than 50% of games in his 3-year career didn’t cost Zion Williamson much,…