“When I read Zion Williamson signing $193 million deal, I saw ‘cookie extension’”: NBA Twitter’s hilarious reaction to Pelicans star signing max rookie extension deal

Missing more than 50% of games in his 3-year career didn’t cost Zion Williamson much, as the man signed a $193 million contract with the Pelicans.

Despite some turmoils in the past season, the New Orleans Pelicans have locked down Zion Williamson on a five-year, $193 million maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, including bonuses.

There is no cap on what the 21-year-old can do. The first pick of the 2019 draft was the most exciting college athlete since LeBron James came in 2003. But these three years haven’t been who he and everyone else would have thought they would be.

Zion Williamson: 85 games played $193 Million. pic.twitter.com/o9sCXBl4r4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 2, 2022

Although the 6’6 power forward has been sensational when he has played, averaging over 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, and made an All-Star appearance in his second season, he has missed 133 games out of the possible 226 regular-season games.

After missing the majority of his rookie season because of a torn meniscus at the start of preseason, Williamson came back with a chip on his shoulders and earned his All-Star appearance in the NBA. But failing to keep his weight under check, he fractured his foot in the 2021 offseason and didn’t play a game throughout the year.

Zion Williamson gets a fat cheque, and fans think it’d be dangerous for everyone involved

Imagine what those pesky Pelicans led by the trio of Zion, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum would have done in the Playoffs if he could have made a comeback on his second estimated recovery date in March.

They would have done what Luka Doncic and Co. did in the conference semifinals – sent the Phoenix Suns packing. What’s done is done. It looks like the Pelicans are looking to run it back again with the majority of its young core intact.

They could have landed another star who would help them go deep into the Playoffs, but those expectations have taken a dent after Zion’s extension. Giving that kind of money to him has made their fanbase a little angry.

Hes Young and Talented but lazy and entitled.. he didnt Earn It.. I hope he finds that killer instinct.. they had a Good Team without him…. Good Luck!! — jg (@gras1hoppa) July 3, 2022

They structured the contract with a games played clause, so he can earn up to ~$230M if he’s healthy and plays. — Jason (@J_Anders21) July 3, 2022

bro did a few windmill dunks and got 193 million 😭 — 💍 💍💍💍 (@RatiodByJay) July 2, 2022

2.3 million a game played.. — Andrew Sanoff (@AndrewSanoff) July 3, 2022

Not gonna lie. When I first read this I saw “cookie extension”. https://t.co/84PUE4xWqJ — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) July 2, 2022

