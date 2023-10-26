“Not Scripted”: League Sources Reveal Charles Barkley Surprised Adam Silver With his Question Addressing Increasing Cases of Domestic Violence in NBA

A number of young NBA players have been recently found involved in cases of domestic violence. Players like Miles Bridges and Kevin Porter Jr. are facing serious charges against them. These cases have been on the rise recently, and the matter even made prime-time television.

During the 2023-24 season opener game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, TNT host Charles Barkley directly questioned NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the issue of domestic violence cases in the league. Adam Silver, who was taken by surprise, claimed that the matter as of now is just being dealt with by using counseling. He also mentioned that players who make these mistakes will face legal action for the same.

Charles Barkley presses Adam Silver on domestic violence issues

Charles Barkley is known to be very direct and frank with his words. During Inside The NBA’s recent episode, which saw the season opener between the Lakers and The Nuggets, Charles Barkley ignored a call to take a break to ask Adam Silver a pressing question, which stunned the Commissioner. Charles, while addressing Silver, asked, ” There’s been a couple of disturbing incidents of domestic violence in the NBA right now, what are we doing to address that?”

Barkley even proceeded to press further into the matter, saying, “Because you can’t put your hands on women, man. And we should be at the forefront of sports…..So what are we as a league doing to do about that?”

It was later confirmed from sources from the show that the question was indeed not scripted and Commissioner Silver was taken aback by it. Adam Silver first tried to brush it aside by telling Barkley that the league was not in competition to the “forefront” of the issue.

The commissioner did give the NBA Players Association props for putting together a program around domestic violence. Silver did frankly tell Barkley, “So, we’re addressing it. We have state-of-the-art counseling professionals dealing with our players, but of course, if a guy does cross the line, the consequences are enormous. ” As it looks, for now, the league seems to have taken a stance where they would just let the Justice System take its course. As for now, Adam Silver looks to be taking matters as they come, even agreeing that the league needs to investigate further into the matters.

The Domestic Violence spree in NBA

Kevin Porter Jr. and Miles Bridges’ cases have been at the forefront, with regard to domestic violence cases in NBA. In the case of Kevin Porter, he was accused of assaulting and choking his girlfriend in early September at a hotel in New York. The case was even flagged as a ” serious case” of domestic violence. In the case of Hornets forward Miles Bridges, he appeared in court on charges of violating a domestic violence protection order, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property.

These kinds of cases are becoming more and more common. With even franchise players like Ja Morant being charged with multiple cases for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, the future of the league may be in jeopardy. It’s conceivable that Commissioner Adam Silver already has a plan to deal with the nuisance the league has been facing. Just like his predecessor, David Stern, Commissioner Silver must lead the way with his policies to rid the league of any felonious behavior.