“Not Sure I’ll Ever Have That Experience”: Damian Lillard Reflects On Playing Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard’s time in Milwaukee may have ended prematurely, but it left a lasting impression on him. Dame enjoyed his time with the Bucks and his relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Speaking after his return to Portland, Lillard reflected on what it meant to share the court with one of the game’s most dominant forces.

The pairing was formed with championship goals in mind, and on paper, they were a perfect match. Their styles meshed effectively. Lillard controlled tempo and spacing while Giannis dominated the paint and transition.

Together, they were a matchup nightmare, capable of overwhelming teams even when one had an off night. Lillard emphasized how much he valued that balance. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “I thought it was a great experience, man. It was a great experience. I think more than anything, just the luxury of playing with a player as great as him.”

He knew that on any given night, if he wasn’t scoring 30, Giannis might be. That confidence, that luxury of playing with another top-tier superstar, was a new sensation for Dame. He said, “I’m not sure I’ll ever have that experience again. But it was great playing with him. It was truly a pleasure and a luxury to play with a guy that dominant and also a guy who cares that much.”

“I’m a guy who cares, even when I’m mad, even when I’m not doing well, I care about the team doing well, and I put everything I can into that…I do everything I can to position myself and the team to do well, and he’s a guy that does all of those things with the same edge and worry,” Dame added.

Even after his Achilles injury and eventual release by the Bucks, there’s no bitterness between the two. Their mutual respect is clear. When the news of Dame being waived by the Bucks first came out, Giannis was shocked and expressed the same via X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the disappointing ending, seasons cut short by injuries and roster reshuffling, the chemistry between Dame and Giannis was never in question. Milwaukee’s front office may have made a business decision in waiving him, but the bond between the two All-Stars won’t be broken.