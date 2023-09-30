“Not the Rockets, the City”: Former Warriors Player Believes Houston’s Interest in Harden is Motivated by Elements Other Than His Basketball Skills

Oct 23, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Former Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors player Stephen Jackson believes the rumors surrounding a Houston Rockets move for James Harden are inspired not by his basketball skills. The now 34-year-old point guard played for the Rockets for almost a decade and was the indisputable star of the team during this time. Harden’s impact on the team might not have resulted in a lot of success, however, his impact on the economy means that the Rockets have shown interest in a potential reunion.

Jackson was one of the guests on the recent Certified Smoke podcast that was a result of a collaboration between Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Matt Barnes. The video, posted on September 29, led to a spirited discussion about Harden’s future in the NBA, amidst his feud with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Stephen Jackson claims Houston Rockets want James Harden for “business purposes”

Stephen Jackson claimed that while Harden had a successful time with the Rockets, his impact on the economy was even bigger. He claimed that while the Rockets might not benefit by trading for a 34-year-old Harden as of now, the economy of Houston will.

Kevin Garnett compared the situation to LeBron James’ time in Cleveland. He talked about how the malls, strip clubs, and a range of establishments would benefit from the attention that these stars end up attracting for the city. Jackson went as far as claiming that Harden was no longer wanted for his basketball skills:

“They dont want him, the city want him, They, the city, everybody making money. I ain’t saying it is coming out of his pocket but he brings everybody to the city of Houston, they want him in Houston for business purposes not for basketball.”

Both Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett heartily agreed. Harden, who has had consistent issues with injuries in recent seasons, is still one of the most talented offensive players in the NBA.

Apart from his scoring abilities, Harden’s popularity means that he made the city of Houston much more glamorous, simply by his presence. Jackson believes that the Rockets are hoping for a similar effect this time around which is the reason why they are interested in a trade.

Kevin Garnett claimed the NBA does not need James Harden anymore

Harden seems to be intent on forcing a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers, as things stand. This will be the third big trade that he would have forced in recent seasons.

After forcing a trade from the Rockets, he struggled alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the Brooklyn Nets. Eventually moving to the 76ers, the hope was that Harden would finally return to his best.

While he has shown consistent flashes of his skill, Garnett recently claimed that Harden needs to be careful. Considering his regular antics, the NBA might soon respond by simply accepting that the uber-talented player has simply wasted some of the best years of his career.