“Not This Guy No More”: Dwyane Wade Explains Why It’s “Weird” to See Fans Wearing His Jersey After Retirement

With three championships, a Finals MVP, 13 All Star appearances, and a résumé full of moments that felt bigger than the box score, Dwyane Wade’s career was simply iconic. It makes sense that he continues to have fans despite retiring seven years ago. His presence, however, is still felt, which is something Wade has not quite gotten used to.

Wade is an icon in the city of Miami and arguably one of the greatest Heat players ever. His popularity also transcends other cities. Even today, fans still flock to arenas wearing his jersey.

Wade reflected on that reality during a recent interview on the Mitchell and Ness TikTok account. The Miami icon was asked about any memories he associated with his jersey and he shared a sobering truth rather than a lighthearted response. He admitted that the basketball god version of himself belongs to a past life, and that he is no longer that same person.

“It’s weird, right because I’m not this guy no more. Even though inside you’ll always be, I’m Dwayne Wade. But I’m not the guy that puts this cape on anymore. This is a cape. This is a superhero cape that I wore for 16 years. So when I see people wearing it, it’s like watching them wear their favorite superheroes’ numbers,” stated Wade.

Dwyane Wade on his favorite jersey colorway: “White home. Every time I put that jersey on, the city showed me so much love. I always tried to represent for the city. Nothing made me happier than putting on that home jersey and playing in front of our fans.” (via TikTok:… pic.twitter.com/Qr7HVnwX3T — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) January 24, 2026

It is certainly not an easy thing to admit. It is one of the hardest parts of being a professional athlete. One day, you are on top of the world. The next, you are slower and less sharp. Your body aches more, and you find yourself playing against the one thing you cannot defeat: Father Time.

Still, it was not all melancholy. Wade was then asked if he had a favorite jersey colorway from his many years in Miami. That answer did not take long. He chose the stylish white uniforms that were primarily worn for home games.

“White. Home. Miami 305. Every time I put that jersey on, the city showed me so much love. I always try to represent for the city. Nothing made me happier than putting on that home jersey,” admitted the three-time NBA Champ.

That is really what separates Wade from a lot of legends. He understands the moment has passed, but he does not run from it or try to rewrite it. He wears the memory with pride, not ego, and lets the fans carry the cape now. Miami did not just watch a superstar come and go. They watched someone grow up with the city and then hand it back when it was time. Honestly, that kind of self awareness might be one of Wade’s most underrated wins.