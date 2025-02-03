Stephen A. Smith Faces Harsh Push Back From Shannon Sharpe for LeBron James Dream Trade Scenario

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mavericks-Lakers Doncic-Davis swap has opened up the NBA for anything. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, intrigued by fantasy trades, proposed sending LeBron James to his favorite team, the New York Knicks. However, he instantly received pushback from cohost Shannon Sharpe, who shut him down right away.

ESPN’s First Take crew came together to discuss the wild weekend of trades in the NBA. Although the Lakers acquired one of the best players in the league, many share doubt regarding LeBron. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer was extremely close with AD. The show’s mediator Molly Qerim posed the question of whether there is a possibility that LeBron will be moved before the February 6 deadline. Smith doesn’t believe James is going anywhere, but there is one team he would love to see him traded to. He said,

“We all know that I believe Michael Jordan is the GOAT. I am open to discussion, however, if LeBron decided to go to the Knicks.”

LeBron goes to the Knicks in @stephenasmith’s dream world @KendrickPerkins and @ShannonSharpe want him to WAKE UP pic.twitter.com/Gzmndh70Ni — First Take (@FirstTake) February 3, 2025

The reception to Smith’s dream scenario didn’t match his energy. Shannon Sharpe and Kendrick Perkins immediately nixed the idea. Perkins didn’t say a single word, but his facial expression spoke for him. On the other hand, Sharpe kept his response simple by saying one word: “No.”

Smith’s notion doesn’t hold any substance, since the Knicks don’t have the assets to complete a trade for LeBron. Either way, LeBron has indicated that he is happy with the Lakers and doesn’t have any intentions of leaving before the deadline.

Warriors are trying to trade for LeBron

Smith’s fantasy scenario isn’t too far from reality. Although his suggestion was make-believe, there are some teams in the NBA that have shown interest in acquiring LeBron. The Warriors are the most aggressive in their pursuit of the four-time NBA champion. However, discussions haven’t progressed.

The February 6 trade deadline is only a few days away, which means rumors will continue to develop. Regardless, it is safe to assume that LeBron will remain in Los Angeles. However, if this past weekend taught NBA fans anything, it is that the impossible is possible.