“Nothing Has Changed”: LeBron James Still Holds ‘Alien’ Victor Wembanyama to Same Regard as Initial Assessment

LeBron James seemed to be impressed with the performance that Victor Wembanyama displayed in their first head-to-head matchup. Following the San Antonio Spurs’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers, James was asked to comment on Wemby. Reiterating himself from over a year ago, the Lakers forward still believes that his ‘alien’ assessment of the French phenom still holds true.

Advertisement

“Nothing has changed from what I’ve already said about (Wembanyama) previously. He’s a special talent and they’ve got a good one here,” James said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1735872536112402932?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Back in 2022, Wemby’s French team – the Metropolitans 92 – played a two-game exhibition series against Scoot Henderson and the G-League Ignite. Several esteemed personalities from the basketball community commented on the youngster’s incredible performance. While the entire world labeled the 7ft 4” as a unicorn, LeBron James claimed that the teenager was an ‘alien’.

“We’re labeling like this unicorn thing, everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien,” James said. “I’ve never seen… No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.”

Wembanyama and James produced an entertaining duel. In his first matchup against the King, Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Despite suffering the loss, the four-time champ recorded 23 points, 14 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama was celebrating after defeating LeBron James and co.

The San Antonio Spurs are the worst team in the Western Conference. After going 3-2 in the first five games, Gregg Popovich’s boys went on a horrific 18-game losing skid. Having suffered losses against the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Toronto Raptors, the Chicago Bulls, and the Atlanta Hawks, no one could’ve predicted that the Spurs would defeat the Purple & Gold.

Victor Wembanyama was absolutely ecstatic after helping the Spurs grab their first win in 43 days. As the game was about to reach its conclusion, Wemby seemed fired up as he stretched both of his hands and was extremely animated following the victory.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1735857579157266903?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the postgame conference, the center spoke about the burst of emotions that followed after the San Antonio side’s fourth win of the season.

“It’s like I forgot about that feeling and of course, I never want to lose again. But, it’s gonna happen and we gotta enjoy this moment cause this is what I’m addicted to, winning. This is what I love and it’s what I live for. So, I have to show it,” Wemby answered.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HectorLedesmaTV/status/1735872785514205361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though the Spurs have been awful this campaign, Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season has been impressive, to say the least. One of the frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year award, the 19-year-old is putting up 19 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.