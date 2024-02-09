“Now He’s Asking for 4 Years $100 Million”: Klay Thompson’s Slump Has Gilbert Arenas Wary of How Much the Warriors Pay Him

Gilbert Arenas always has something ‘controversial’ to say on his show Gil’s Arena, and this time around, Agent Zero had the Golden State Warriors in his crosshairs. During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Arenas talked about how it may be time for the Golden State Dynasty to call the season their ‘Last Dance’.

Advertisement

During a segment of the show, a question regarding the Warriors’ longevity was brought to light. Co-hosts Kenyon Martin and Brandon Jennings, alongside the episode guest Norris Cole, didn’t believe that the Warriors had ‘it’ in them anymore. Jennings did express his belief that the Warriors could make the playoffs but making a deep run would be an entirely different thing.

With everyone’s points on the table, Arenas decided to put forward his observations, letting everyone know that, next season, the Warriors might have a chance to run it back. The recent slump that Klay Thompson has been in seems to fit perfectly in Arenas’ calculations.

Advertisement

According to Arenas, Thompson going on a scoring streak will only make things worse for the Dubs. As better performances from Klay would mean greater financial demands from him during the off-season. Klay has already turned down an offer for 2 years, $48 million and will expect even more if his form soars later down the line. Talking about it in detail, Arenas told his guests,

“If you [Klay] just pop off in the playoffs, and now you asking for 100 Million….you saw him struggle all year…he pops off, now he is asking for 4 years/100 Million…you don’t want that, that’s the last thing you want.”

These statements from Arenas and the crew aren’t completely out of pocket, as both the Warriors and Klay Thompson have been struggling this season. Klay has managed to keep things somewhat afloat, posting a season average of 17.1 points, and 3.5 rebounds with a 41.7% field goal percentage while shooting 37.7% from three.

But the last few games have been ugly for Thompson, with him even being benched during the game against the Nets(on Wednesday). As for the Warriors, they currently hold the 11th spot in the West, carrying an underwhelming record of 24-25.

Advertisement

Arenas’ point makes sense if you take into account the Dubs’ payroll this season. The Warriors are paying a boatload of money to players who have done great things in the past but are no longer in their prime. Therefore, breaking up the dynasty seems almost inevitable. According to Arenas, the Dubs should not worry too much about the current season so that they can get some good picks and start rebuilding from next year. However, what the three-time NBA All-Star doesn’t highlight is this rebuilding approach might cost them their centerpiece, Stephen Curry, who doesn’t have many more years to waste just to get the right team around him.

Klay Thompson and the Warriors

Last summer, Klay Thompson and the Warriors failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. That meant that this season, Thompson would be betting on himself, as a good season would sound the bell for more money and vice versa. As it currently stands, the Warriors are paying Thompson a whopping $48 Million a year. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors did offer Klay a good contract, “Contract negotiations between Thompson and the Warriors stalled over salary and length of an extension being discussed. I’m told the Warriors were offering Thompson a two-year deal in the range of $48 million before the season.”

Looking further into the matter, it was obvious that Thompson wasn’t ready to deal with such a serious pay cut, as the Warriors guard had just led the league in three-point scoring the season before. But unfortunately for Thompson, his recent performances are only making things worse.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1755028050763522110?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Just this week, Thompson faced his first-ever fourth-quarter snub, as Kerr chose a younger replacement for the star shooting guard. After the game Klay expressed his frustration over his recent play, agreeing with Kerr’s decision to bench him.