“Charles Barkley lost $2 Million dollars in two nights, at a Roulette table”: Comedian Earthquake tells the tale of Chuck’s misery in Vegas

There are many successful athletes who go broke after retiring from their sport, Charles Barkley is a living example of how to stop having already started on that path.

Comedian Nathaniel Martin Stroma recently showed up on the NFL legend Shannon Sharpe‘s “Club Shay Shay” and shared his life experiences that could be a lesson to many in financial matters.

The legendary comedian, who goes by the name Earthquake, started by explaining the difference between “being broke” and “being in debt.”

“Broke just means you ain’t got no money. Debt means even if you get some money you gotta always give it to another muthaf**kah.”

Yeah? Well, thank you, Sir. He told another well-known fact, but a funny and astounding one, about a certain legendary basketball player who he saw smoking a couple of million dollars in front of his eyes in Vegas.

Earthquake shares how Charles Barkley lost $2 Million in 2 nights

By the time anybody mentions a basketball player losing big in gambling or a Golf game, most of us know it’s Charles Barkley. We’ve heard him losing a lot of money in gambling over the years but this story where he lost TWO Million on a Roulette Table in Vegas is just mad. So, let’s hear it again from Quake.

Earthquake on the lesson he learned watching Charles Barkley lose a Million dollars in Vegas two nights in a row pic.twitter.com/x0Uqb4lgvg — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 17, 2022

His honest opinion on Sir Charles being funnier than him Shaquille O’Neal makes it clear who is the life of the best sports talk show in the world.

Turner Sports is trying their best to have backups in Draymond Green, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Jamal Crawford, and a few others ready before The Round Mound of Rebounds retires from the show for good. But even all of them combined wouldn’t match the level of humor that Chuck brings in each night.

We will see how right is Earthquake as soon as Chuck retries, which is not far if you believe the man himself. Quake’s recent comedy special dropped on Netflix, “Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary” will show you a glimpse of his greatness on the stage.