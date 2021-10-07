“Nuh-uh Stephen Curry, no Draymond Green high-fives for you!”: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon brings out his inner Grinch to stop the Warriors’ stars from celebrating a Curry 3

Nuggets’ star Aaron Gordon jokingly stops Warriors’ superstars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green from high-fiving after Curry made a 3-pointer

The 2021-22 NBA season is right around the corner. While we wait for the season to begin, we aren’t left without any action. The preseason began a few days ago, and we have already seen quite a few things to keep us hooked. Tonight, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets for the second preseason game for each team.

Riding on Jordan Poole’s 17 points, the Warriors won the close contest 118-116. Draymond Green was presented his Olympic Gold Medal by Dream Team member Chris Mullin, on Warriors Ground.

🏅 We’ve got Dream Team member Chris Mullin in the building to honor @Money23Green for his gold medal win from the Summer Olympics. pic.twitter.com/lMr8Lw2tOZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 7, 2021

Stephen Curry had a nice 14 point first-half performance, after which he did not return to the game. Draymond Green scored 8 points, which included going 2/2 from the 3-point line.

Aaron Gordon tries his best to disrupt a high-five between Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

All throughout the game, the Denver Nuggets tried to pull away, but the Warriors kept clawing their way back into the game. During the second quarter, the Nuggets had taken a 15 point lead, which thanks to the 3-point shooting, led by Stephen Curry, was cut down to 2. In order to celebrate his shot, Steph tried to high-five his teammate Draymond Green, but Aaron Gordon could not let that happen.

Aaron Gordon wasn’t having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/UC3MGaig6j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2021

It was all in good spirit, and Gordon was seen laughing with Green after that. As for Steph, he did get his high-five after all.

After a well-fought preseason game, the Warriors emerged triumphant. The new additions to the Warriors roster seem to be doing well. However, one cannot ignore the brilliance of Jordan Poole. The 3rd year guard has scored 47 in the two preseason games so far and is expected to shine even brighter as we move on.