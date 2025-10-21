Obsessing Over Golf, LeBron James Discussed His Receding Hairline in the Middle of the Hall of Fame with Michael Redd

Oct 3, 2025; Palm Desert, California, USA; Lebron James looks on during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena | Credits- Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Old teammates who led team USA to glory had a chance to catch up and share the spotlight at July’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Michael Redd, who last saw LeBron James at the 2022 All-Star game, had some rather interesting conversations with the King, and also learned just how much his life has changed.

For starters, Bron is obsessed with golf now. He spoke to Redd about his love for the game in depth, with the former All-Star saying, “He really has it in his eyes.”

This of course, doesn’t mean that James isn’t focusing on basketball anymore. He was on the stage at the Hall of Fame to be inducted as a member of ‘The Redeem Team’, while still an active NBA player. It’s an insane achievement, both for him, and Chris Paul, the only two who could place themselves in that category. However, age, for sure is catching up, going by what Redd and James discussed next.

“It was fun to see him,” Redd admitted on his podcast. “Obviously we hugged, and we talked about our hairlines and talked about our decrease in hair over the years. Me and him both used to love our hairs as far as waves. And now that time has passed.”

James is going to turn 41 in December and Redd is 46. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that they aren’t in their peak hair days. It’s sad, but normal. That’s why James and his former teammate take it as a joke.

Redd further revealed, “That’s something we always laugh about. But certainly, good to see him.”

James’ has actually been a topic of discussion among fans for quite a few years now. For the most part, he has embraced the humor surrounding the fact that it’s receding, and even once tweeted, “Had a dream my hairline was back! Woke up and went to bathroom, turned on light slowly. Same ol story. Damn! Lol.”

This was back in 2011, so it’s safe to say that James’ hairline has been a meme since before the term ‘meme’ was mainstream. There’s been more hilarious James moments when it comes to his hair in the years later as well. In an interview in 2017, he joked about replacing his hair with his beard, which to this day, appears plentiful.

“What I was trying to say is, why can’t I just like Velcro this off and put it on top of here,” the four-time NBA champ quipped.

Perhaps the day James shaves his beard off too, will be the day when he truly appears to become old. Playing wise, however, it seems as though he’s got the better of father time for now, and even Redd agrees with that.

Talking about James’ longevity, Redd said, “For him to be playing at 41 soon is remarkable. But not just playing, he’s playing at a high level. And, it speaks to his work ethic, his commitment to the game, his diligence, his commitment to his body, so you know, LeBron is just a unique unique athlete…”

Hardly anyone in the NBA community would disagree. He’s currently heading into his 23rd season feeling ready to chase another championship with the Lakers. Whether his workload remains as heavy as it has been in previous years or not, remains to be seen.