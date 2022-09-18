“Obvious Miami Heat” fan Damian Lillard tweeted abuses at LeBron James for his failings in the 2011 NBA Finals

Damian Lillard is one of the most valuable players in the NBA right now.

The Portland Trailblazers franchise player has been one of the star guards in the league for a while now. Damian Lillard has been an icon who’s loyalty and fierce competitive nature have become part of his identity.

The #6 pick of the 2012 draft quickly changed the tide in Portland. The franchise had not won a series in over a decade and the young guard out of Weber State soon changed that. A Western Conference Final has since followed, despite the youngster not having an all-star teammate since LaMarcus Aldridge.

However, people forget the fact that Lillard was highly underrated and was a low ranked prospect coming out of high school. Lillard was not a celebrity destined for NBA success or an earmarked blue chip prospect.

This may have given him a chip on his shoulder coming in to the NBA. However, it also robbed him of media training and hiding the errors of his youthful immaturity.

Lillard lived to regret that. A bit, maybe.

Damian Lillard, while at Weber State, absolutely admonished LeBron James on Twitter during the 2011 NBA Finals.

Did Lillard’s tweets have an effect on his relationship with LeBron James?

Before we judge the man, the tweets have to be addressed. Damian Lillard was BEGGING King James to “take over” and to get “his a** out of ‘too cool’ mode“. Dame also Tweeted that he “feels bad for DWade” and himself since James didn’t seem like he “wanted it”.

While admitting that he was “one of yo biggest fans” to LeBron, Dame also called his performances out in the 2011 NBA Finals and called him “a straight p***y”.

Any Miami Heat fan at the time could have tweeted the same and vented. Dame was merely one of them. LeBron James’ 2011 NBA Finals was legacy threatening and was one of the biggest choke jobs in NBA history.

But the same coming from someone who later became a part of the league changes things. Dame and his possible relationship with LeBron came under the spotlight.

However, a very mature Dame, had addressed the same before others could. Lillard appraoched LeBron and the duo even maintain a good relationship despite Lillard’s rant on Twitter.

LeBron James is a sports fan himself and must have understood Lillard’s feelings at the time. After all, James did make up and leave Miami with two more banners to hang high.

Regardless, in hindsight, Lillard dissing James appears to be a hilarious Twitter thread. A fan turned NBA star living through a social media stinker. Modern sporting problems for you, ladies and gentlemen.

