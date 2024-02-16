Caitlin Clark, You Break It You Own It: What Is Nike’s Slogan For The Iowa Star’s Record-Breaking Night And Where Can You Buy Merch?

Caitlin Clark recently made history and that too in spectacular fashion. The Iowa Hawkeyes star dropped a career-high 49 points in a game against Michigan. But that’s not all as the 22-year-old guard not only posted a new career high but also managed to surpass Kelsey Plum for the most points in NCAAW history.

Advertisement

Clark recently surpassed Kelsey Plum’s 3527-point total in NCAAW history. She not only posted a career-high in the game but surpassed Plum with a 30-foot+ three-pointer from the logo on the shot that put her ahead in style.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HeavensFX/status/1758296875269054695?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Caitlin Clark has a NIL deal with Nike. The $161 billion brand, who were aware of Clark approaching Plum’s record, had a brilliant marketing strategy surrounding Caitlin surpassing Kelsey’s NCAA women’s basketball total points record.

After Caitlin Clark’s historic night, Nike decided to commemorate her performance with t-shirts that read, “You Break It, You Buy It.” The t-shirts are all black with gold embeds, just like Iowa’s jerseys. The back of the jerseys rock Clark’s last name, her jersey number, and a golden Hawkeye logo.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nikestore/status/1758306977699033103?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Nike uploaded an update on X right after Clark surpassed Kelsey Pulm’s record. The official X account of Nike also attached a link to where fans can get the t-shirt to be a part of Caitlin’s historic night.

The t-shirt is priced at $35 but will probably be replaced by another campaign surrounding Clark. After surpassing Kelsey Plum, Caitlin is aiming to go for the overall NCAA record for most points scored which is held by Hall of Famer Pete Maravich at 3667 points.

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Michigan State with a 106-89 final score as Clark led the way with 49 points. After tonight’s performance, Caitlin’s point total stands at 3569 points going forward. Clark has the entire nation buzzing about her and this only goes to improve her chances to go as the number one overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft this year.

After Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum’s record, her high school coach could already be seen rocking the ‘You Break It, You Own It’ hoodie while at practice.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1758286849070747880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes only have four games left on their schedule before this season gets over. Only 98 points stand between her and the overall record for most points scored in NCAA history.

Do you think Clark will be able to surpass the great ‘Pistol Pete’ in the next four games? Tune into the Hawkeyes coverage to see Clark’s scoring outbursts in the next few games.