“Oh my god! Did Ben Simmons just…?”: When a kid was left speechless as the Sixers star knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in a practice shootaround

Before the start of the 2019-2020 regular season, a young fan was left stunned watching Ben Simmons knock down back-to-back 3-pointers during a shootaround in practice.

Ever since his rookie season, Ben Simmons has been an incredible talent. Standing the 6-foot-10, the unconventional guard manages to handle and pass the ball with the highest efficiency, all while being a menace on the defensive end.

With career averages of 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists, Simmons is one of the better players in the league. However, calling him a bad shooter would be an understatement. To begin with, the Sixers All-Star has the wrong shooting form, being a huge reason for his awful jumper. Not only is he a subpar 59% free-throw shooter, but Simmons has also knocked down only 14% (5/34) of the three-pointers he has taken in his career so far.

Shooting a horrendous 34.2% from the charity stripe these past playoffs, he easily is one of the worst free-throws the league has ever witnessed.

However, every offseason we see videos of the Australian star working and knocking down consecutive long-distance with his crooked jump shot. And back in the 2019 offseason too, there were several videos of Ben drilling three-pointers gone viral on social media.

When a young fan was in disbelief looking at Ben Simmons knocking down consecutive 3-pointers

One of the many viral videos from the 2019 offseason was when Ben Simmons shot back-to-back 3-pointers at the team practice shootaround, and a young fan just couldn’t believe his eyes.

The young fan’s reaction as he saw Simmons drill shots from Stephen Curry-range:

“Oh my god! Oh my god!”

Here, have a look at the viral clip.

That very next regular season, Simmons shocked the entire world as he knocked down 2 shots from beyond the arc. One against the Knicks and the other against the Cavs.

However, it seems as if Ben has been attempting at hitting more shots from the three-point line with each and every season. And this season too, if he does decide to play, we could expect Ben to attempt a decent number of long-distance shots.