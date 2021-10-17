Basketball

“Oh my god! Did Ben Simmons just…?”: When a kid was left speechless as the Sixers star knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in a practice shootaround

“Oh my god! Did Ben Simmons just…?”: When a kid was left speechless as the Sixers star knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in a practice shootaround
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I really enjoy working with Honda"– Max Verstappen claims Honda's mentality is extremely different from Renault
Next Article
"Mick confirms those qualities"– Ferrari is delighted with Mick Schumacher's progress in his first season in F1
NBA Latest Post
“Oh my god! Did Ben Simmons just…?”: When a kid was left speechless as the Sixers star knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in a practice shootaround
“Oh my god! Did Ben Simmons just…?”: When a kid was left speechless as the Sixers star knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in a practice shootaround

Before the start of the 2019-2020 regular season, a young fan was left stunned watching…