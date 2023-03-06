“Old man”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Teases Father On Instagram on 51st Birthday

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players of all time. And, it just so happens that today is the big man’s birthday. A huge milestone for the former MVP and four-time NBA Champion. After all, it’s not every day you turn 51 years old.

Speaking of which, Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal has already kicked off the festivities. No cake, no balloons, no presents. No, Shareef’s first course of action was to wish his father a “happy birthday” and remind him that he is an “old man”.

Shareef O’Neal jokingly reminds Shaquille O’Neal that he is old while wishing him on his birthday

As of the 6th of March, 2023, Shaquille O’Neal is 51 years old. A big deal for the big man, who has already received a plethora of wishes from his fans, friends, and family alike.

The Hall of Famer will have a lot of birthday messages to read through. But, one that will certainly stand out, is the one he has received from his son Shareef O’Neal. And boy, it could definitely rub the Big Aristotle the wrong way.

Shareef, who currently plays for the G League Ignite took to Instagram to wish his father. Many were expecting a sweet and emotional message from son to father. But, the young O’Neal was brief and to the point, as he both hilariously and savagely wished his “old man” a happy birthday.

One thing is clear, Shareef knows just what it takes to get his father going. And, posting a pic of the Big Diesel waking up from bed with the caption “old man” on your Instagram story is one way to do it.

Shaq shut down a popular Miami hotspot for his 50th birthday

He may have got a less-than-unsavory birthday wish for his 51st birthday, but that isn’t going to stop Shaquille O’Neal from partying hard. After all, the man knows how to throw a party. Given he took over one of the biggest clubs Prime 112 for his 50th birthday, one can only expect he’ll go even crazier this year.

Birthday wishes go out to the birthday boy. Hopefully, Shaq has a great day and an even better night.

