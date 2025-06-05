“On That Bron Bron”: Shaquille O’Neal Hints Towards LeBron James’ Supposed Steroid Use

You can’t be called one of the GOATs without enduring your fair share of criticism. LeBron James, for instance, has spent the last decade battling whispers about possible use of performance-enhancing drugs. At 40 years old, he continues to defy everything we thought we knew about athletic decline — still playing at the highest level, logging heavy minutes, finishing at the rim, running the break, and avoiding major injuries.

The question remains: Is James really using substances that enhance his performance?

That level of consistency and physical dominance feels almost unnatural for someone with that many miles on their legs. And for many, that’s where the speculation begins.

While there’s never been a single failed test or any shred of proof, the allegations haven’t disappeared. They just keep resurfacing every few months. On the quest to get more information out on this subject, people have tried different methods. For instance, when DeMarcus Cousins was on Dwight Howard’s Above The Rim with DH12 podcast, he was asked the same question.

While discussing the GOATs of the game, Cousins applauded LeBron for doing the unthinkable at his age. But before he could finish his thoughts, Howard interrupted with a pointed question: “You think it’s steroids?”

Cousins didn’t fall for the bait. He simply replied, “Ain’t gonna get into that.”

Now, Shaq has joined the chorus of those questioning whether LeBron might be doing something unethical to maintain such a high level of performance at 40. During an appearance on The Dreamerspro Show, Shaq needed a hand getting up from his seat. When Fred Taylor reached out to help, Shaq glanced at his arm and made a comment that raised more than a few eyebrows: “On that motherf**in Bron Bron, ain’t you?”

Shaq takes a shot at Lebron by joking about him being on PEDS (h/t The Dreamerspro Show) pic.twitter.com/9Pkdx9xi0x — TheTruth (@Thetruth8240) June 4, 2025

The room burst out laughing, but the weight of Shaq’s statement lingered. In context, it seemed like a compliment about Taylor’s physique, but tying it to LeBron’s name in that way was bound to stir controversy. It wasn’t a direct accusation — not even serious on the surface — but it fanned the flames of a conversation that always burns quietly in the background.

Is it fair? Probably not. LeBron has famously invested millions into maintaining his body.

His off-court regimen is the stuff of legend: hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy, personal chefs, and year-round training. If there’s one athlete in the league who’s treated his body like a temple, it’s James.

Still, when you’re 40, jumping out of the gym and dominating elite athletes 15 years younger, questions are inevitable. And it’s not just basketball. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen — known for his hot takes — has been vocal on this topic as well. He’s gone beyond speculation, claiming he has evidence.

“He and I have one thing in common: we use the same drug dealer to buy our EPO. And I don’t see anything wrong with that… It was something called EPO,” Sonnen said.