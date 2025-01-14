mobile app bar

“One Game Away from Righting the Ship”: Stephen Curry Still Optimistic About Warriors’ Season After Loss to Raptors

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors hit a rough patch after their impressive 12-3 start to the 2024-2025 season. With tonight’s loss to the Toronto Raptors, Steve Kerr’s squad has managed just seven wins in their last 24 games. Despite the sharp fall in the standings, Stephen Curry wants to have an optimistic approach for the rest of the season.

Curry remains confident that the Warriors don’t need to hit the panic button just yet. With more than half the season still ahead, they have plenty of time to turn their fortunes around and recover from their current struggles. According to him, it all starts with just one win.

“Such optimism when it comes to trying to figure this thing out. … You are technically one game away from righting the ship and figuring some stuff out. That’s what we choose to focus on,” the sharpshooter said following the 101-104 loss against the Canadian side.

Having an optimistic mindset doesn’t mean Stephen Curry will simply shrug off tonight’s loss. The Warriors were in a strong position to secure the win, holding a three-point lead with just 2:34 remaining. However, the San Francisco-based team went cold after that, failing to score for the rest of the game.

As Curry acknowledged, losing such a game would be a tough pill to swallow.

“This one does sting for sure. And we really needed it. But we have another one on Wednesday,” Curry said.

The Warriors will have a tough time navigating through their next four games as they face three teams – the Timberwolves, the Celtics, and the Kings – with a record better than .500. Returning to the Bay Area with a losing record during this stretch will result in Curry and co. dropping to the 12th spot in the standings.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,600+ articles.

Share this article

Don’t miss these