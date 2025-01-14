“One Game Away from Righting the Ship”: Stephen Curry Still Optimistic About Warriors’ Season After Loss to Raptors

The Golden State Warriors hit a rough patch after their impressive 12-3 start to the 2024-2025 season. With tonight’s loss to the Toronto Raptors, Steve Kerr’s squad has managed just seven wins in their last 24 games. Despite the sharp fall in the standings, Stephen Curry wants to have an optimistic approach for the rest of the season.

Curry remains confident that the Warriors don’t need to hit the panic button just yet. With more than half the season still ahead, they have plenty of time to turn their fortunes around and recover from their current struggles. According to him, it all starts with just one win.

“Such optimism when it comes to trying to figure this thing out. … You are technically one game away from righting the ship and figuring some stuff out. That’s what we choose to focus on,” the sharpshooter said following the 101-104 loss against the Canadian side.

When asked if tonight is the low point this year, Stephen Curry said the Warriors have “such optimism when it comes to trying to figure this thing out. … You are technically one game away from righting the ship and figuring some stuff out. That’s what we choose to focus on.” — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) January 14, 2025

Having an optimistic mindset doesn’t mean Stephen Curry will simply shrug off tonight’s loss. The Warriors were in a strong position to secure the win, holding a three-point lead with just 2:34 remaining. However, the San Francisco-based team went cold after that, failing to score for the rest of the game.

As Curry acknowledged, losing such a game would be a tough pill to swallow.

“This one does sting for sure. And we really needed it. But we have another one on Wednesday,” Curry said.

The Warriors will have a tough time navigating through their next four games as they face three teams – the Timberwolves, the Celtics, and the Kings – with a record better than .500. Returning to the Bay Area with a losing record during this stretch will result in Curry and co. dropping to the 12th spot in the standings.