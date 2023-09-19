“One of Those Guys Shooting 40 Percent”: Ben Simmons’ Out of Character Comment about 3 Point Shooting Resurfaces on Reddit

Ben Simmons has earned a rather unsavory reputation for himself in the NBA. Once hailed as the “next big thing”, Simmons came into the league with a boatload of potential. However, certain problems in his game presented themselves as years went by. In particular, his inability to shoot the ball has been a glaring issue that has significantly impacted his game. That being said, on the 24th of July, 2020, Simmons made some outlandish comments about his shooting in an interview with NBC Sports. The comments recently resurfaced on Reddit and have been labeled as “deluded” by fans.

Ever since he was drafted in 2016 as the first overall pick, Simmons has shown a lack of ability to shoot the ball. Whether it be from mid-range or even from the free-throw line, shooting has always been a struggle for the Australian. However, the biggest concern has been his three-point shooting. Nevertheless, Simmons continued to talk big about wanting to improve that aspect of his game. But when push came to shove he never really delivered.

Ben Simmons’ uncharacteristic comments about the state of his three-point shooting resurfaces on Reddit

In 2020, Ben Simmons revealed that he will be seeing a sports psychologist. The reason being the obvious problem that was his three-point shooting. The three-time All-Star’s shooting was dismal, to the point where he flat-out refused to take shots from deep. However, given the importance of the three-point game in the modern NBA, Simmons recognized that he needed to incorporate it into his arsenal.

The 27-year-old wanted to become comfortable with three-pointers. However, certain comments from the interview of him wanting to improve have now resurfaced on Reddit, prompting ridicule in the r/nba space. Having previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons is now on the Brooklyn Nets. His shooting hasn’t improved and he’s barely played any games for the team. Thus, leading to said comments being considered “deluded”.

During the interview, Simmons said,

“With 3s, it’s never been like that. I’ve got to make it a point of emphasis. I could be one of those guys shooting 30% right now from 3. But I’d rather be one of those guys shooting 40%.”

Fast forward three years, and shooting isn’t the only problem Simmons has. His concerns surrounding his mental health, coupled with his lack of desire to play basketball, have left fans frustrated. However, he’s been hitting the gym recently and is surprisingly excited about the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Simmons has been trying to perfect his three-point shooting with some help from Rajon Rondo

At this point in time, it’s pretty clear that Ben Simmons has a lot to prove once the 2023-2024 season commences. His fitness and disinterest aside, the biggest problem in Simmons’ game remains his three-point shooting. However, he has been working on that diligently this off-season. Moreover, he’s even enlisted the help of two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo to improve his shot.

One can only hope that Simmons has a great season. Certainly, fans of the NBA star and the Brooklyn Nets will be hoping to see glimpses of his old self.