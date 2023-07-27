“O’Neal Boyz About To Take Over”: Shaquille O’Neal Goes Crazy As DJ Diesel with Stepson Myles in Mykonos Following 6967 Miles Journey

Shaquille O’Neal is making the most of his offseason hiatus from covering the NBA for TNT. The Big Diesel is currently on a European tour with his stepson Myles O’Neal. The father-son duo has been performing at several music festivals and concerts in European cities throughout July. Shaq has gained a lot of traction in the world of electronic music over the past few years with his persona ‘DJ Diesel’. The big man is now rocking the masses with his son Myles on their 6967-mile trip to Greece.

Shaq’s son Myles O’Neal stormed into the music industry with his first single release, ‘Superficial’, earlier this year, featuring Hadar Adora. The 26-year-old is also performing with his father during their European tour this summer. Myles recently grabbed the attention of fans after ‘smacking the sh*t’ out of his father as a prank during the tour. However, Shaq seems to be cool with his son’s wild antics as he was recently seen performing with Myles in Mykonos.

Shaquille O’Neal aka ‘DJ Diesel’ rocks Mykonos with son Myles

Myles O’Neal recently posted clips of his performance in Mykonos, along side his dad ‘DJ Diesel’. Shaq ended up sharing the reels on his Instagram stories to commemorate their 6967-mile trip from LA to the Greek island. “O’NEAL BOYZ ABOUT TO TAKE OVER@mylesoneal,” the big man captioned his stories.

The O’Neals were also caught enjoying the sun off the coast of Mykonos on a luxury yacht. During his performance in Greece, Shaq ran into Croatian model Ivana Knoll. Knoll posted a selfie with the 51-year-old on her Instagram page. The Croatian model first grabbed headlines after being spotted wearing Croatian colors during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Shaq and company are currently having the time of their lives near Croatia and Greece. Earlier this month, DJ Diesel performed in Ibiza, Spain and Belgium as part of his tour.

Shaq is no longer the only music aficionado in the family

Shaq gained quite a lot of prominence in the hip-hop industry during his early days in the NBA, going platinum with his very first album. The basketball star even had collabs with legendary rappers like Jay-Z, Nas and Biggie Smalls.

However, Shaq is no longer the only musician in the O’Neal household. Myles has put his modeling career on hold for the time being to prove himself in the music world.

Even though Myles is not Shaq’s biological son(he was conceived before Shaq’s former wife Shaunie met him), the bond between the two is pretty much like that of a father and his son. The Big Aristotle treats the youngster like his own child. The two are expected to grow even closer during their European trip together.