“Only LeBron James Can Answer How He Averaged 17 Points In NBA Finals”: Jason Kidd Reveals How The Mavericks Played Heat Star In 2011

LeBron James, for all his accolades and triumphs, will invariably be haunted by his 2011 displays in the NBA Finals against the Mavericks!

Speaking to Matt Barnes, NBA champion with the Mavericks, Jason Kidd, divulged how the ‘Mavs held James to a mere 17 points and provided his perspective on the campaign. Jason Kidd has revealed, the strategy utilized to scupper and impede LeBron James!

Kidd commented-

“That’s a question he’s (LeBron James) going to have to answer. The gameplan was to give different looks and then throw different bodies. Someone who’s not on that list is Shawn Stevenson..We had a lot of role players, including myself as a role player, JJ Barea, guys who weren’t scared to take a charge or be in the way, or try to do something, and I think that’s what helped us.”

It’s still difficult to fathom, that someone of the caliber of LeBron James crumbled under pressure when the stakes were at their highest. We are all human, after all.

Also read: “Don’t Worry Zion Williamson, LeBron James Too Has Been Bricking Free Throws for 20 Years”: NBA Twitter Trolls NOLA’s All-Star for Going 3-12 from FTs

The 2011 Miami Heat NBA Finals showcase!

LeBron James is currently a four-time champion, and it’s not an exaggeration to make the statement that his 2011 NBA Finals showing, have laid the foundation for his eminence and ascendance.

Happy Mavs Day! 🥳🏆 June 12, 2011: Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks finish off LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to claim the franchise’s first championship.#MFFLpic.twitter.com/egvP0cWhCq — SportsDay Mavs (@dmn_mavericks) June 12, 2022

The 18-time NBA ‘All-Star’ had the most abysmal and egregious showing of his prolonged NBA career, against the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. To put it into context, James amassed a sparse average of 17 points per game in six encounters.

A woeful and cataclysmic performance from the most complete player of all time!

Also read: “LeBron James Was Given $1 Billion by Nike to Shut Up About China!”: Royce White Obliterates Lakers Star for “Concentration Camps” Silence

LeBron James’ career trajectory since his infamous exhibition!

A myriad of athletes, in various professional sports, generally do not retort from such moments, in breathtaking fashion. However, LeBron James’ resurgence has been remarkable and unprecedented to witness.

Seldom do we stars, who take accountability for their abject and lamentable performances. James, however, took the hit on his chin, assumed responsibility for his failures, and returned with a renewed and revitalized mindset, that would lead him to claim four NBA championships.

Also read: “I’d Punch My Mom for Wearing a Clippers Jersey”: LeBron James’ Words on Gloria James Come Out All Wrong Amidst Draymond Green Fiasco