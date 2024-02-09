“Only Trade Kyle Kuzma for Buddy Hield”: Magic Johnson Blaming LeBron James for Nixing DeMar DeRozan’s Trade to Lakers Resurfaces Amid Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ trade deadline strategy was a complete 180° from last year. They were inactive and decided to stick with what they had. General manager Rob Pelinka explained the Lakers’ inactivity with a metaphor, saying, “You can’t buy a house that’s not for sale.”

The team’s staying put with what they have despite boasting a 27-25 record before their game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday will undoubtedly frustrate LeBron James, who was reportedly pushing the team to make moves. However, the last time the Lakers gave into the four-time MVP’s demand and made a blockbuster trade, it proved to be a disaster.

In April 2022, Magic Johnson revealed that the Lakers had deals in place to land free DeMar DeRozan and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, which was usurped by James demanding the team land Russell Westbrook. He said,

“DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers, and when I got the call from his agent, I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey, he wants to come home.’ And DeRozan could have been a Laker instead of a Bull.. When Russell and LeBron and them started talking, that’s when they nixed that deal and went with Westbrook, and he became a Laker instead of DeRozan.. If you sign DeRozan, you only trade Kuzma for Buddy Hield, we would be playing in the Western Conference Finals.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/el_jefe562/status/1755628737587200380?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Signing DeRozan and landing Hield for Kyle Kuzma would’ve left the Lakers with enough cap sign to offer Alex Caruso an extension. However, upon the four-time MVP’s insistence, the Lakers traded Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, their 2021 first-round pick, and two second-picks to the Washington Wizards for Westbrook. Caruso and DeRozan signed with the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers went 33-49 in the 2021-22 season and missed the playoffs. They were 25-30 four months into the 2022-23 season when they blew up the roster and landed D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba while parting ways with Westbrook and a few other role players.

The trades worked wonders, as the Lakers finished the regular season 43–39 and made it to the Western Conference Finals. In hindsight, Pelinka would’ve preferred to have DeRozan, Hield, and Caruso instead of Westbrook, who proved to be one of the worst trade acquisitions in franchise history.

Lakers pass on deadline day moves

General manager Rob Pelinka’s moves on trade deadline day last year turned the Lakers from playoff aspirants to title contenders. They were expected to make similar moves this year, with Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray being named the player they covet the most.

However, the Lakers failed to find an agreement with the Hawks in the lead-up to the trade deadline and reportedly did not even bother calling teams and enquiring about potential deals.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hmfaigen/status/1755639157190520857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Lakers will turn their attention to the buyout market to land players who could help their title charge. Veteran guards Kyle Lowry and Spencer Dinwiddie are reportedly among the players that the Lakers will target.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1755706362095685759?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While neither signing would excite the Lakers fanbase, those are the cards they are dealt. The franchise lacks valuable assets since the ill-fated Russell Westbrook trade. The team will hedge their bets on landing Donovan Mitchell in the offseason and hope LeBron James sticks around for one more season. The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference standings and are fighting for a playoff berth. The current roster has failed to deliver. However, they are stuck with it until the end of this season.