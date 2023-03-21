‘Only Wanting To Wear Dresses’, Stephen Curry’s Godsister, Cameron Brink Poses With Canon Curry Following NCAA Loss

Mar 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Curry family tree has basketball running through its veins to such an extent that people who are technically not related to them are also savants at the sport. Of course, the heart of the family in terms of superstardom in basketball is Stephen Curry. His younger brother, Seth Curry, is also a player in the NBA.

Their father, Dell Curry, is one of the greatest players to have suited up for the Charlotte Hornets while Steph and Seth’s brother-in-law, Damion Lee, is also a player in the league. To cap it all off, Cameron Brink, who is Sonya Curry’s goddaughter, is a star in the making for the Stanford women’s basketball team.

There have been several occasions where the Curry family has come out to support the Cardinal superstar during her collegiate games. It makes sense considering the connection and the fact that she’s a top player in college basketball.

Cameron Brink posts a picture of herself with Canon Curry

The Stanford Cardinals lost a close game to Ole Miss and were kicked out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Cameron Brink went off however as she dropped 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the 54-49 loss.

Following the loss, she took to Instagram to post a thank you to her fans and Cardinal fans in general. One of the pictures she posted showed her holding Stephen Curry’s son, Canon Curry. This goes to show just how close the connection is between Brink and the Curry family.

As for Cameron, she’s been quite the consistent offensive player for the Cardinals as she posted up 15.1 points and 9.6 rebounds a night during this junior year of hers, all while shooting close to 50% from the field. Safe to say that ‘only wearing dresses’ was something Brink grew out of pretty quickly (as stated by Mercury News).

How is Stephen Curry related to Cameron Brink?

Sonya Curry was roommates with Shelly Bain-Brink while attending Virginia Tech together. They would go so close with one another than Brink named Curry the godmother to her daughter, Cameron Brink.

This makes Stephen Curry Cameron’s godbrother. They have known each other since they were kids and have several adorable pictures with one another.

