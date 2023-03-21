“STEPH”: Despite Stephen Curry Denying LeBron James 3 Rings, Bronny James Publicly Snubbed His Father For Warriors Star

Bronny James is starting to shoot up 2024 NBA draft boards all of a sudden. And yet, this isn’t something that’s happened out of absolutely nowhere. The thing is, the prospect has always had a high upside, considering he has LeBron James’s genes. However, with the man working hard on polishing his raw talent to a high degree, things have really kicked off for the young man.

With all the positive attention, there has also been a bigger spotlight for the young man. And as it turns out, part of that means some of the funnier moments of his life are highlighted, especially those involving Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Let’s dive into it.

Bronny James may have seen his father lose out to the Warriors on multiple occasions, yet had no problem shouting Stephen Curry out

LeBron James and Stephen Curry may be the best of friends today, but things weren’t so sweet a few short years ago. After all, Stephen Curry and the Dubs denied LeBron James’s Cavaliers side 3 whole championships. And during this run, as you’d expect, the two were beyond rivals.

That said, it appears Bronny James was unbothered by it all. After all, the man did this while it was all going down. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Bronny hits the three from the bench and says “STEPH!” 😂😎 pic.twitter.com/miVk5n4JQT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 15, 2019

Of course, this isn’t that deep. That was just a spectacular shot from the sidelines. And given that Curry has become the poster boy of the most insane makes from deep, of course, he called out ‘Steph’. Still, perhaps a ‘Kobe’ would have been better.

Where is Bronny James headed after high school?

Bronny James is reportedly headed to college. However, it is still unknown where he will go, since the young man hasn’t committed to a school just yet.

That said, the latest reports do claim that James will announce his allegiances very soon and that the final 3 in contention are USC, Ohio State, and Oregon.