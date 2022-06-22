Basketball

“P.J. Tucker is getting $10M a year just to hit a couple of corner 3-pointers”: NBA Twitter sends mixed reactions to Sixers offering the former champion $30M for 3 years

"P.J. Tucker is getting $10M a year just to hit a couple of corner 3-pointers": NBA Twitter sends mixed reactions to Sixers offering the former champion $30M for 3 years
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
New South Wales cricket team: Most domestic titles in First Class history
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"P.J. Tucker is getting $10M a year just to hit a couple of corner 3-pointers": NBA Twitter sends mixed reactions to Sixers offering the former champion $30M for 3 years
“P.J. Tucker is getting $10M a year just to hit a couple of corner 3-pointers”: NBA Twitter sends mixed reactions to Sixers offering the former champion $30M for 3 years

According to reports, the Sixers have offered P.J. Tucker a $30M contract for 3-years. The…