“P.J. Tucker is getting $10M a year just to hit a couple of corner 3-pointers”: NBA Twitter sends mixed reactions to Sixers offering the former champion $30M for 3 years

According to reports, the Sixers have offered P.J. Tucker a $30M contract for 3-years. The former champion has declined his player option with the Heat.

While the NBA is yet to release its free agency date, teams have already begun making their pitches. One player who has been creating quite the buzz lately is veteran forward P.J. Tucker. The 37-year-old has reportedly declined his $7.4M player option with the Heat and decided to test free agency.

However, this does not mean that Tucker is leaving Miami, as both parties are keen on extending their association. The former Bucks player is coming off a great season with the Heat, averaging 7.6 PPG and 5.5 RPG, shooting a career-high 41.5% from the 3-point line.

P.J. Tucker deciding to opt out was 100% expected. This does not mean he’s leaving Miami, source reiterated to AP. It’s likely Heat will fight to keep him, and Tucker made clear to teammates when season ended that he would like to be back. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 20, 2022

The Heat was a top 5 defensive team during the regular season, throwing the opposition off its game in the paint. While Tucker was known for being a defensive savant, Coach Spoelstra showed a new facet of his game on the offensive end of schemes.

Thus with Tucker testing free agency waters, the Sixers have emerged as front runners for the veteran forward. Sixers GM Daryl Morey intends to create a Rockets reunion in Philly with former teammate James Harden already there.

NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers offering P.J. Tucker a 3-year $30M deal.

Recently, Heat President Pat Riley admitted that he would like to have Tucker back on the roster, saying the following.

Pat Riley: P.J. Tucker is like a cornerstone. I’d love to have Tuck back next year. He’s part of our core. We’ll see what happens….he’s special pic.twitter.com/HAeRbHecWQ — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) June 20, 2022

With Riley publicly stating his desire to have Tucker back, the other franchises have already begun poaching Tucker, with the Sixers being a top suitor.

Unpopular take – But he’s worth every $. What he brings to the table is his hustle, defense, and leadership. He’s also a NBA champ. Hard qualities to find. — Prop Bomb 🌴 (@PropBomb) June 22, 2022

bros getting 10m a year just to hit a couple corner 3s🤦🏻‍♂️ — AKUMPO (@onlybryant_) June 22, 2022

I don’t hate have PJ Tucker on the Sixers, but that contract gonna look bad after year 1 😐 — Nick💜💛 (@PotatoCam69) June 22, 2022

All P.J. Has to do for @Sixers is shoot the corner 3pt and defend. This would be a huge signing for Philadelphia. — RMS (@EGFanZone) June 22, 2022

Twitter had some mixed reactions to Tucker making his money. There is no doubt that $30M is a huge sum. However, this may not be applied in NBA terminology.

