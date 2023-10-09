“What You Call this Fit?”: 12 Months After ‘Confrontation,’ 76ers’ Guard Tyrese Maxey Roasts 38-Year-Old Veteran’s Shorts on IG

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey and veteran player P.J. Tucker love engaging in fun and banter with each other. Maxey recently posted an Instagram story mocking Tucker for his choice of outfits, especially his shorts. P.J. Tucker seemed not to mind the joke, going along with Maxey’s fun and banter. This was exactly a year after Tucker and Maxey had a nasty confrontation with each other.

In October last year, an on-court conversation between Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker specifically stood out to the audiences. Although the confrontation never blew up, media outlets such as the Sixers Wire and the Sports Illustrated have described this as a spat.

Tyrese Maxey hilariously mocked P.J. Tucker on his Instagram story

Twelve months since their spat, all bad blood between P.J. Tucker and Tyrese Maxey seems to be resolved. The veteran forward and the three-year 76ers guard had a spat about calls for court plays. Though the confrontation was described as a spat, things thankfully didn’t blow up further. In a SI article published right after the incident, Tucker was quoted saying,

“This is what I love about right now in the season. Win, lose, or draw, you’re gonna win some, you’re gonna lose some, nobody’s winning 82 games, it doesn’t define your season, we’re gonna argue. I’m cool with that. We argue, figure it out, move on, cool, next play. Let’s go. We’ll figure it out, we’re gonna do it again, that’s it.”

The game between the Sixers and the Celtics that night was definitely not worth the while. The Philadelphia side fell short 126-117 against Boston, with their growing pains in full display on the hardwood. The spat between Tucker and Maxey was just one of the team’s ways to work through their struggle.

Fortunately, this spat seems to have resolved as Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker still retain a good bond and friendship off the court. Maxey’s recent Instagram story shows how the duo love fun and banter in the locker room. Mocking Tucker’s ‘Big Dog’ shorts, Maxey hilariously remarked:

“What you call this fit?”

Tucker was definitely mature enough to handle such banter with the team’s young core. Despite the one-year-old spat, Maxey still aspires to learn from veterans such as P.J. Tucker and James Harden every game day and practice. Perhaps, this is what creates a bonding team chemistry, crucial for making playoffs and title contention. Tucker also responded in the same way when he praised the guard.

PJ Tucker complimented Tyrese Maxey for their post-season run

The Philadelphia 76ers seemingly looked like potential candidates to progress through the second round of playoffs. After a rocky start to the 2022-23 season, the Sixers achieved great team bonding and chemistry. As per the Sixers Wire, Tucker had some great words to share on Maxey’s post-season deliverance.

“We always see his offensive rebounds. You see his corner 3s, you see his toughness on the court, but off the court, you don’t see him putting guys to the side like myself where P-Reed (Paul Reed) or even James or the big fella. You don’t see him pull the guys that aside and coaching them and leading. We need that and we appreciate him for that.”

The Sixers are currently going through a major crisis regarding their star point guard, James Harden. While the chemistry between the other teammates seems pretty tight-knit, the Sixers might want to fix their relationship with the Beard to create a roster capable of contending the 2024 title.