Pablo Torre Uncovers Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle Dennis’ Text to Aspirations Founder Demanding $20 Million Deal

Don’t you love it when the name of a podcast tells you exactly what’s going to happen? It sets the expectations, then delivers on it. There’s no better example than Pablo Torre Finds Out, in which, through some of the best investigative journalism the sports world has ever seen, Pablo Torre, well, he finds out things.

Torre is finding out more and more about the Kawhi Leonard no-show job with Aspiration that he first reported about weeks ago. It seems every time he presents new evidence of malfeasance by Leonard and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to show that they really were circumventing the NBA’s salary cap, someone (usually former Mavs owner Mark Cuban) tries to poke holes in the story.

Cuban has been defending Ballmer this whole time, and he even appeared on an episode of PTFO a couple of weeks ago to argue his points. Recently, he asked Torre, in essence, to find more receipts. Torre did, and he released a new episode this morning to share his findings.

Torre turned up a text message from Dennis Robertson, aka Kawhi’s infamous Uncle Dennis who teams have reported asked for outrageous things on Kawhi’s behalf during free agent negotiations.

The message, to Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg, says, “Good morning Joe, hope you had a wonderful weekend. Just a heads up things are still dragging. Mike has the contact [sic] for 14 days now, haven’t heard back. Thanks. Just keeping you informed.”

Torre’s reporting found that this text was in reference to an extra $20 million Aspiration was paying Kawhi on top of the original $48 million contract (a number Torre says was more than quadruple what Aspiration paid all other celebrity endorsers, combined). He also found that this $20 million was paid from Sanberg’s personal LLC, which helps fill in the paper trail of Ballmer’s investments in the company.

This entire thing is a bit difficult to wrap your head around, but to simplify it, Ballmer made multiple ‘investments’ into Aspiration, even after the company was in serious financial trouble, and each time he did, an almost equivalent payment to Kawhi was made shortly after. This text proves Uncle Dennis’ involvement in the whole affair, as well as the complicity of one of Aspiration’s co-founders.

Every time Ballmer has denied wrongdoing or somebody has asked for more evidence, Torre has stepped up his game and delivered. At first it seemed like he was purposefully withholding info so as to let Ballmer incriminate himself, but today’s episode shows that this investigation is still ongoing, and he just keeps finding out more and more.

Things are looking worse by the day for Ballmer, and Torre’s reporting seems so strong that the NBA can’t possibly ignore it. Who knows what’s in play as a punishment here, but the voiding of Kawhi’s contract, the forfeiture of multiple Clippers’ draft picks, and the possible suspension of Ballmer and/or forcing him to sell the team could even be on the table.