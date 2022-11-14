Scottie Pippen, Who Chose LeBron James as GOAT Over Michael Jordan, Once Compared 6ft 2″ Stephen Curry to ‘The King’

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players we’ve ever seen. The 6’2 guard has completely changed the way modern-day team basketball is played. Not only did Steph change the way teams approach the game, but he led by example and showed how his method can win championships too.

Playing his 13th season in the NBA, Curry is a 4x NBA Champion, 2x MVP, 1x Finals MVP, and an 8x All-Star. Steph has achieved a lot in his career, which has earned him the admiration and respect of his colleagues and the legends before him.

Earlier this year, the Warriors beat the Celtics in the 2022 Finals. After Steph helped the Dubs clinch their 4th title in eight years, he received huge praise from an unexpected entity. Bulls legend Scottie Pippen came to the party and showered Curry with a huge compliment.

“Stephen Curry is like a mini-LeBron”: Scottie Pippen

Having played four Finals against each other, it can be claimed Stephen Curry and LeBron James have their stories intertwined. Neither of their stories can be shared without mentioning the other.

Scottie Pippen believed the two have a lot more in common. On his appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Pippen said,

“You take a guy like Steph, he’s a mini-LeBron to some degree. From a physicality standpoint, he’s strong for his size. This guy could give us at least another six years easily. He’s a shooter, and he’s the greatest shooter we have ever seen. He could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to.”

“[Steph’s] a mini-LeBron…he’s strong for his size…he could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to” Scottie Pippen on how special it is watching Steph Curry play#NBA2K23SummerLeague | @ScottiePippen | @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/qOeCkWU6s0 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 15, 2022

No one ever had put out a view like this, but when you think about it, Pippen was right. Steph spends a lot of time in the gym every year, getting stronger while maintaining his speed and agility. It’s no secret LBJ is known for his longevity in the league, and Steph seems to be following in his footsteps.

Scottie Pippen picked LeBron as the GOAT over Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen had said a lot of things about LeBron James, including the fact that he didn’t have the same killer instinct as MJ or even Kobe Bryant.

.@ScottiePippen doesn’t see the same instinct and ability to take over games like Michael Jordan had in LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/v8LuP4Q305 — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2019

However, it looked like he backpeddaled and changed his stance in his memoir, ‘Unguarded.’ An excerpt from his book read,

“I may go as far to say Mike ruined basketball. In the 80s on the playgrounds, you’d have everyone moving the ball around — passing to help the team. That stopped in the 90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass — didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player. He wanted everything done for him. That’s why I always believed LeBron James was the greatest player this game has ever seen — he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about.”

This sudden change in heart doesn’t look like it was because of LBJ’s on-court achievements. It could be because of Michael Jordan and Last Dance.

