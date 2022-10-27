Paolo Banchero is Scoring Better Than Rookie Michael Jordan!

Paolo Banchero is on a historic scoring run for a rookie through five games, which is even better than Michael Jordan’s first five games!

Paolo Banchero was selected as the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, by the Orlando Magic. The Power forward has no doubt, etched his name into NBA history through just five games into the season.

The Orlando Magic talisman has been an assertive force since his debut. The 19-year-old is currently averaging 24 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

As things stand, the Magic’s investment in him definitely seems to be paying off dividends. Banchero recorded his fifth straight 20-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night.

Even the great Michael Jordan averaged 23.2 points per game through his first five NBA games. Although, the primary difference is that Jordan was pivotal in leading the team to three victories within that time.

The Orlando Magic’s rough start, despite having a red-hot Paolo Banchero!

Despite acquiring Banchero in the 2022 Draft with the number one pick, the Orlando Magic have had a rocky start to the campaign.

While Banchero has proven that he can be the primary option for a franchise, the question arises what events have led to the Magic’s downfall so far this season? The franchise is currently 0-5.

Having played five games, Orlando has suffered defeat in every fixture, in spite of Banchero’s tremendous displays. His handles, IQ, and physicality have enabled him to assert his scoring prowess at will. And yet the Magic are bottom of the East.

Perhaps, with a continuous run of games for their stars which include Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, and company, the team might develop some chemistry and collate into a cohesive unit.

Tanking for Victor Wembenyama?

Victor Wembenyama is a talent like none other. At 7’3, and 209lbs, Wembenyama is generational. His scoring adroitness and dexterity mean he will be a sought-after commodity, come next summer.

His three-point-scoring, along with his efficiency from the mid-range and paint, makes him a lucrative prospect. As such there are a number of franchises, that might be looking to acquire him in the upcoming draft, by possessing the worst record in the league.

Victor Wembanyama helped Metropolitans 92 to a fourth straight win in France, over second place Blois, posting 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks in yet another dominant two-way performance showing why he’ll be the No. 1 pick in the draft this June. pic.twitter.com/0Ru53E1bM3 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 21, 2022

With the Magic currently facing a rough start to their season, there might be internal talks of ‘tanking’ so as to hopefully once again be awarded the number 1 pick in the 2023 draft.

A frontcourt of Banchero and Wembenyama could possibly be a catastrophic prospect for the NBA in the decade to come.

