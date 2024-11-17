Partying With Dennis Rodman Got Tom Green Fired by Donald Trump, But the Legendary Comedian Doesn’t Regret it

Dennis Rodman may have won five NBA championships, but his life and impact on pop culture are much greater than his exploits on the court. He was a notorious party animal, and his buzzing nightlife was integral to his performance on the basketball court. The Bulls even once lost two straight games in the NBA Finals after he tried to stop partying and be responsible.

His penchant for partying was legendary and when comedian Tom Green got the opportunity to do it with the Bulls superstar, he couldn’t pass it up. However, it ended up costing him his job.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Green revealed that while working with Donald Trump on The Apprentice, he would regularly spend the night out with the Bulls forward, on days he was supposed to be working. He revealed that was why he ended up firing him from the show. He said,

“Rodman’s awesome, we had fun. Probably got fired because of how much fun I was having hanging out with Dennis Rodman. We’d go out drinking on the nights we were supposed to be working and stuff. It was pretty fun. If you get to go drinking in New York City with Dennis Rodman, don’t pass that up. That’s a lot of fun. He knows how to have a good time that guy.”

Those words are probably the most accurate way to describe Rodman. He really did know how to have a good time, and despite Green losing his job because of it, he never regretted it.

The comedian wasn’t the only one who got fired by Trump. Rodman too was given the boot by the president-elect of the United States.

Donald Trump fired Dennis Rodman for a spelling error

The five-time NBA champion appeared on an episode of The Celebrity Apprentice, which Trump hosted. The producers put Rodman in charge of a group tasked with creating an advertisement campaign for the host’s wife Melania’s new skincare line.

While the idea his group came up with was brilliant, they committed one grave error. They misspelled her name, and their whole project came crashing down on them.

Instead of winning the $40k cash prize, Rodman ended up on the wrong end of Trump’s famous catchphrase, as he said, “Dennis, you’re fired.” He probably ended up going to a party that night.