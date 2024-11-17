mobile app bar

Partying With Dennis Rodman Got Tom Green Fired by Donald Trump, But the Legendary Comedian Doesn’t Regret it

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dennis Rodman and Donald Trump

Dennis Rodman and Donald Trump (CREDIT: USA Today)

Dennis Rodman may have won five NBA championships, but his life and impact on pop culture are much greater than his exploits on the court. He was a notorious party animal, and his buzzing nightlife was integral to his performance on the basketball court. The Bulls even once lost two straight games in the NBA Finals after he tried to stop partying and be responsible.

His penchant for partying was legendary and when comedian Tom Green got the opportunity to do it with the Bulls superstar, he couldn’t pass it up. However, it ended up costing him his job.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Green revealed that while working with Donald Trump on The Apprentice, he would regularly spend the night out with the Bulls forward, on days he was supposed to be working. He revealed that was why he ended up firing him from the show. He said,

“Rodman’s awesome, we had fun. Probably got fired because of how much fun I was having hanging out with Dennis Rodman. We’d go out drinking on the nights we were supposed to be working and stuff. It was pretty fun. If you get to go drinking in New York City with Dennis Rodman, don’t pass that up. That’s a lot of fun. He knows how to have a good time that guy.”

Those words are probably the most accurate way to describe Rodman. He really did know how to have a good time, and despite Green losing his job because of it, he never regretted it.

The comedian wasn’t the only one who got fired by Trump. Rodman too was given the boot by the president-elect of the United States.

Donald Trump fired Dennis Rodman for a spelling error

The five-time NBA champion appeared on an episode of The Celebrity Apprentice, which Trump hosted. The producers put Rodman in charge of a group tasked with creating an advertisement campaign for the host’s wife Melania’s new skincare line.

While the idea his group came up with was brilliant, they committed one grave error. They misspelled her name, and their whole project came crashing down on them.

Instead of winning the $40k cash prize, Rodman ended up on the wrong end of Trump’s famous catchphrase, as he said, “Dennis, you’re fired.” He probably ended up going to a party that night.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

Share this article

Don’t miss these