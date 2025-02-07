“Pass the Ball to Steph Curry and Get Out the Way”: Jimmy Butler’s ‘Easy’ Answer to Warriors’ Offense

Now that the trade deadline has passed, teams and players are finally looking to the future to prepare for the remainder of the season. In that vein, the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler, shared his perspective on his role on the team during his introductory press conference.

A reporter had asked the 35-year-old how he will fit into the Dubs’ offensive system, Butler had a simple plan in mind — “Pass the ball to Steph [Curry] and get out the way! Easy!”

“How do you see yourself fitting on the court and their play style and what you bring to the table?” “Pass the ball to Steph and get out the way! Easy!” —Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/UH0I9nUKkh — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) February 7, 2025

After a long standoff with the Miami Heat that saw him face several suspensions and fines, Butler seems focused on “getting his joy back”. The drawn out negotiations also inadvertently helped the Warriors as they were able to land the six-time All-Star at a relative discount.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. traded Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters II and Dennis Schroder, along with their first-round pick this year in exchange for Butler. And just from his first press conference, it seems like the veteran wing already understands Steve Kerr’s offense.

A month ago, the head coach was echoing the same sentiments Butler just shared during a post-game presser. “It comes back to Steph. That’s the game right there,” Kerr began.

“That’s what we’re trying to impart on our young players. We have Steph Curry on our team, you know, so, pass the ball. Move the ball and if Steph gets off it early, because he’s gained an advantage, now, the defense is scrambling. And this is how we’ve played for 10 years.”

Clearly, Butler did his research before his first press conference as a Warrior. While some fans were concerned about whether the veteran forward’s off-court issues will persist in Golden State, him repeating Kerr’s strategy certainly reflects a desire to fit in.

To be fair, playing through Curry will be a beneficial system for Jimmy as well. Though he isn’t the ideal floor spacing counterpart to Steph, the two-way wing can benefit tremendously from Steph’s gravity.

With his continuous off-ball motion and quick trigger three-pointers, the two-time MVP forces defenses to overcommit. And while the opposition tries to limit Curry’s offense, Butler will have more space in the middle of the floor to get to his own bag.

He is most prolific in the midrange and high-post areas which could create an effective inside-out game for the Warriors. Furthermore, Butler is a proven playmaker with 46 10+ assists games under his belt. The trio of him, Curry and Draymond Green should be able to dissect defenses with their IQ and vision, creating better looks for the supporting cast.

Of course, there are still concerns about just how much the Butler acquisition can affect Golden State’s outlook this season. They are currently holding the 10th seed in a Western Conference that has taken its own strides via the trade market. The veteran will likely make his debut this weekend, giving us a first look at the new Warriors.