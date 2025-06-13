Carmelo Anthony Gets Hot Over Tom Thibodeau Firing, Implies Various Other Reasons For Knicks Loss To Pacers

It’s been nine days, and we’re now deep into an exciting NBA Finals matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yet one of the league’s biggest stories remains the firing of Tom Thibodeau—let go after what was arguably his best season with the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, it was the Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Pacers that ultimately sealed his fate.

Advertisement

Still, this was the Knicks’ first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years—and marked a steady climb under Thibodeau over his five-year tenure. If anything, the storied franchise overperformed this season, especially after knocking off the defending champions and longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics, in the semifinals.

NBA Hall of Famer and former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony spoke about the Thibs firing on the latest edition of his 7pm in Brooklyn podcast. “Indiana came in and did what they were supposed to do,” he began. “We did what we were supposed to do in Boston, and we were supposed to take care of Indiana, but we didn’t.”

Melo then broke down what he observed from the sidelines, attributing the series loss partly to fatigue. But also pointing out that some players seemed disconnected from their head coach.

“I think we got tired,” Melo stated. “I think we got worn down. I think the Thibs sh** was lingering in the background. You could see the disconnect from the ****** on the team and on the bench.”

The thing is that take about a “disconnect” isn’t entirely accurate. Several Knicks players were publicly on Team Thibs, including stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. In fact, Hart even posted on X (formerly Twitter) to show his support for the Knicks’ now ex-head coach.

“All y’all talking trash about Thibs lame as hell. A different direction was taken, but y’all should be appreciative for what he did for the team and organization,” wrote the 30-year-old baller.

All y’all talking trash about Thibs lame as hell. A different direction was taken, but you all should be appreciative for what he did for the team and organization — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 12, 2025

Melo later clarified that these were just his personal observations, and none of what he said had been confirmed. “I think we were mentally and emotionally fatigued, and then the physical fatigue started to wear in,” he added about their ECF exit.

The nonstop media attention surrounding Thibodeau’s firing has overshadowed what was otherwise a highly successful season for New York. What’s made matters worse is how badly the Knicks are getting roasted online for their lack of a clear follow-up plan.

The front office reportedly attempted to secure interviews with Jason Kidd, Quin Snyder, Billy Donovan, and Chris Finch. Unfortunately, all four are currently employed elsewhere, and none of their respective organizations granted permission for an interview.

Maybe the Knicks will weather this latest slide into meme territory after clawing their way out of years of irrelevance. But the truth is, basketball is simply better when New York—and Madison Square Garden—is buzzing. Here’s hoping their coaching search ends soon, and with the right call.