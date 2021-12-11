“Jaren Jackson Jr, LeBron James can’t guard you!”: Grizzlies fan instantly regrets heckling the Lakers superstar as he locks down JJJ

A Grizzlies fan heckles at LeBron James, claims he can’t guard Jaren Jackson Jr but instantly gets proven wrong by the Lakers star.

LeBron James has had a false narrative surround ever since he entered his mid-30s: ‘LeBron cannot defend at a high level any longer’. Well, this simply is not true as he proved himself to be a world-class defender merely 9 months ago for the Los Angeles Lakers as he was, perhaps, playing the best defense of his entire career.

Of course, fans may remember that he did go down with injury against the Hawks, ending his campaign for both an All-Defensive team selection and MVP.

With injuries and load management having piled on top of one another over the past 9 or so months for ‘The King’, NBA fans, podcasters, and analysts alike have come together to disparage his defense once again.

LeBron James has not done much to reject this narrative this season but has shown a few flashes however, of who he can be when locked in on that end of the floor.

Fan heckles LeBron James but gets proven wrong instantly.

The Memphis Grizzlies, without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, and Brandon Clarke, beat the Los Angeles Lakers by double digits in Memphis. Heaps of the blame for the purple and gold’s rather lackluster season has been put on Anthony Davis as it is quite apparent that LeBron James is still very much one of the best players in the world.

His lapses on defense this season are clearly due to an overall defensive deficiency from the entire team as he’s proven to be a lockdown defender on isolations. A Memphis Grizzlies fan had to learn this the hard way.

The fan yelled out, ‘He [LeBron] can’t guard you’ at Jaren Jackson Jr who was trying to isolate on James on the right wing. This fan immediately ate his words as the 2020 Finals MVP put the clamps on him, leaving JJJ no choice but to pass out to a teammate as time winded down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife)

It’s safe to say that LeBron James can turn it on, on the defensive end of the floor when need be.