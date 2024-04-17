Pat McAfee Slyly Refers to John Cena’s ‘The Time Is Now’ While Making ‘Bold’ Caitlin Clark Las Vegas Aces Claim

Caitlin Clark adopted John Cena’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ taunt during the 2023 NCAA finals run when she made a key shot and poked fun at the defender through the trademark gesture. During Clark’s latest appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, the excited host cleverly dropped a John Cena reference while talking about her arrival at the Indiana Fever. McAfee alluded to John Cena’s track “The Time is Now” while talking about the LV Aces’ incredible WNBA run.

Dropping a line from the song, McAfee warned the back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces. Since the 2x AP Player of the Year will be joining the reigning WNBA ROTY Aliyah Boston, who is a maestro in the post, McAfee announced a paradigm change in the league. He claimed this deadly duo could unsettle Aces’ “dumb mountain”.

“We have a lot of friends on the Las Vegas Aces. We’ve been told numerous times there is a chance that Las Vegas Aces are watching this show right now. Your time is up, our time is now,” Pat McAfee quipped on his show.

This is certainly a bold claim considering the dominant postseason runs of the Aces. They have an MVP-caliber post player, A’ja Wilson, and guards Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum, who are automatic buckets and incredible passers. Moreover, adding Candace Parker to the mix has opened up numerous dimensions.

Meanwhile, Alysha Clark brings immense two-way tools off the bench. Thus, the Aces’ depth is unmatched. On the flip side, the Fever have not made the Playoffs since 2016 and are a long way removed from a championship. However, for McAfee, the pairing of Clark and Boston can be the answer.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston can lift the Fever franchise

During her rookie year, Boston put up 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game, per WNBA.com. She grabbed an impressive 3.1 offensive rebounds, per game, indicating the bountiful second-chance points. The 2023 WNBA #1 draft pick shot 57.8% from the field owing to her major operations around the basket.

Considering Caitlin Clark dished 8.2 assists, per game, during her NCAA career, having a willing passer will immensely benefit the low-post operator. During the WNBA 2024 draft presser, Clark touched upon her game plan in conjunction with the 6’5” Center.

In my eyes, one of the best players in the league. And like I said, as a point guard, my biggest job is: I’m just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game… I’m gonna go in there and be like ‘hey, go make a layup.’ She’s gonna make my life easy,” Clark highlighted Aliyah Boston’s importance.

This is indeed a deadly game plan. The Fever can now develop a much more sustainable inside-out game. Even if Clark sometimes misses her shots, her teammate can grab the offensive rebound and keep the flow going. Since both players come up big in crunch time, the Fever franchise can see a remarkable turnaround.