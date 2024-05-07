Patrick Beverley Claims to Have Faced Unprecedented Disrespect Which Crossed a Line, Apologizes For Throwing the Ball at Fans

Patrick Beverley has caught fire among numerous NBA fans because of his actions at the end of Game 6 between the Bucks and the Pacers. As his Bucks were being eliminated, the upset guard threw the ball at Pacers fans, not once but twice. This caused major backlash towards the Bucks guard, who defended himself by saying that the fans had been hurling abuses at him and the Bucks bench had even requested the removal of the fans. However, he didn’t issue any public apology in the aftermath.

Advertisement

On his ‘Pat Bev’ podcast with Rone, Beverley has finally accepted that he shouldn’t have thrown the ball toward the fans. He claimed that some of the fans had crossed the line and instigated him to react.

Despite the fans’ taunts, he confessed that it was “wrong” to throw the ball at them and promised that he would enhance his behavior,

“I have to be better and will be better. That should have never happened. Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that.”

His co-host revealed that Shams Charania had reported that Beverley was perturbed by the “Cancun on 3” remarks, which are fairly mild in the NBA sphere. However, the All-Defensive talent claimed that it was much more than these remarks and some fans “took it too far”. He also revealed that when security asked him to remove the fans, he refused to call for their ouster,

“I’m not the guy to get fans kicked out neither. The things that were said to me, I could have got 4 or 5 fans kicked out. Literally, security walked up to me,”You wanna get that guy thrown out’, I’m like,’Nah man’”.

Despite these clarifications, the story of Beverley’s aggressive behavior remains complicated. Nasty name-calling and taunts are common during NBA games, especially in the postseason, and as a veteran, Beverley knows this side of the business. This is why another one of his actions drew even fiercer criticism.

Pat Beverley disrespected an ESPN media veteran

During the post-game interview, Beverley refused to answer ESPN field producer Malinda Adams. He rebuked her for “not subscribing” to his podcast. The 35-year-old rudely directed her to put the mic away and “move out of the circle”.

This move by Beverley drew vehement criticism from ESPN journalists and prominent NBA figures, who told him that Adams has been in the media space for more than three decades.

While he addressed the ball-throwing incident, he also needs to touch upon his questionable attitude towards Malinda Adams. He will probably discuss it later in his pod but as of now, he is under fire for his conduct. ESPN has already banned him from their shows and he now has no access to the media giant.

On the other hand, the Bucks guard will face severe repercussions from the NBA administration. Not only did he intimidate fans after a game, but he also broke the media guidelines. In that wake, he can be suspended for multiple games, resulting in him paying a ton of fines.