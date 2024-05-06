“You Oughta Be Ashamed”: Patrick Beverley’s Antics Against ESPN’s Malinda Adams Has NBA Radio Host Livid At Surrounding Reporters

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite an exhilarating postseason going on, it is the Patrick Beverley incident that has sent shockwaves around the NBA. For the uninitiated, Beverley refused to be interviewed by a reporter who was not subscribed to his podcast after the Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Now, with multiple players and analysts weighing in, the NBA radio show host is livid too, but not at Pat Bev. Instead, he has a bone to pick with the rest of the reporters standing there.

Patrick Beverley’s impolite and ill-mannered behavior towards ESPN’s Malinda Adams has been under the spotlight since the incident occurred. And among the many who shared their strong opinions on the matter, was Amin Elhassan. Speaking on Sirius XM Radio, the following is what he had to say on the matter.

“I’m more disappointed in all the media people and the PR people who are present, that allowed that to happen. Who allowed that to happen. Who didn’t say, ‘Alright Pat, it’s cool. No, you’re good Melinda, answer the question.’ Or other media people, ‘Pat, just answer the question man. And I’m asking the question. Why are you worried about whether she’s standing there or not.’” “Nobody did that. Felt like that was very cowardly from everybody in question…For the other people standing there and witnessing it? Shameful, shameful. You oughta be ashamed. You gotta go home and be like, ‘Man, I got no guts.’”

Amin was not happy with the fact that no one stood up for Malinda Adams and just witnessed Patrick Beverley disrespecting her. He even mentioned how it was another reporter who had asked the question and not Adams. And the other media spokesperson should’ve intervened by saying it wasn’t her who asked the question so how does it matter if she was standing there or not?

The NBA radio host mentioned that the Milwaukee Bucks did call and apologize, along with a personal apology from Patrick Beverley as well. However, the damage has already been done and Pat Bev has been banned from any ESPN segments along with making a guest appearance on any ESPN show from now on.

Following the unfolding of the incident and its consequences, Patrick Beverley would come out and release his verdict on the whole situation. Admittedly, it played to a tune anybody would just about expect.

Patrick Beverley addresses two incidents that occurred that night

Patrick Beverley did address the fans and the media after the whole incident occurred in the locker room. He sent out a tweet on X saying, “But I have to be better. And I will,” followed by a hands-joined together and a heart emoji.

He even shed some light on what happened between him and the fan when he threw the ball at him while sitting on the bench.

“Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.”

Beverley claims that the fan was heckling him and the rest of the squad who was on the bench. His tweet states that the fan was warned multiple times and the team even asked for help from the arena’s security but to no avail and that is what led him to take matters into his own hands.

Now, whether Pat Bev is speaking the truth or just trying to save face is unclear. But again, the damage has been done and the league has already launched an investigation over what exactly took place between Beverley and the fan.

It’ll be interesting to see what the league’s investigation uncovers and where the chips will land for Patrick Beverley. But when it’s all said and done, Beverley may have to do a lot more than issue a cryptic apology on X to get back on the good side of the fans and media.