Patrick Beverley Explains Why He Thinks Paul George and the Sixers Can Overcome The Celtics

Two months ago, the Boston Celtics concluded one of the most dominant campaigns in NBA history with a championship win. While many predicted a repeat of this success in the coming season, Patrick Beverley shared a different perspective. The 36-year-old supported Paul George’s 76ers to overcome the defending champions, sparking widespread debates.

Advertisement

During his appearance on The OGs, he initially acknowledged the strength of the 76ers’ roster. Following this, he confidently backed PG to excel within this setup. Pat soon suggested how this could significantly benefit the franchise’s championship ambitions, expressing,

“Philly look tough. Imma go early and say that. I ain’t gonna lie. A free Paul George without you know James Harden and Kawhi is a different Paul George… I’m a massive Paul George fan. I think that has been amazing…”

This bold declaration made sense considering the dynamics of the 76ers’ roster. After all, Geroge teaming up with the talisman, Joel Embiid, and the rising star, Tyrese Maxey, could give rise to one of the most complete big threes of the modern NBA.

On one hand, this could significantly stretch the floor, allowing Embiid to build on his impressive last season’s average of 34.7 points, and 11 rebounds per game. On the other, PG’s guidance could further elevate the gameplay of Maxey, who recorded 25.9 points per game in the 2023/24 season while shooting an impressive 45% from the field.

Additionally, George could address the 76ers’ longstanding catch-and-shoot issues. Last season, the 34-year-old shot 41.3% from beyond the arc, making him one of the most efficient shooters in the league. Also, his average of 22.6 points and 1.5 steals per game would give the franchise a much-needed edge over their competitors.

This undoubtedly placed the 76ers in a stronger position to challenge the Celtics. If the roster could stay healthy, the complementary nature of the big three might finally resolve their playoff struggles. Fortunately for the fans, the team’s head coach, Nick Nurse, hinted at the same.

What did the HC say about Paul George’s inclusion?

During the recent Summer League, Nick opened up about how PG’s versatility and experience could benefit the 76ers. He also praised the 9x All-Star’s ability to make crucial shots in key moments to turn the game around. Expressing his thoughts on this addition, the 57-year-old mentioned,

“We kind have Tyrese at the one and Joel at the five kind of as the bookends of the team. We needed something in the middle. I think he’s capable of playing both ends. Think he’s capable of being a big shot maker, late-game shot maker, and he’s an experienced guy that can put it in the bucket”.

How does Paul George fit the new look 76ers? Head coach Nick Nurse answers that in his sit down with @TermineRadio and @TheFrankIsola at the #NBA2kSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/WNrATpFVJ3 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 16, 2024

This raised the fans’ optimism about their prospects. After all, most factors pointed to a brighter future, with the 76ers potentially being on the verge of qualifying for their first NBA Finals appearance in 24 years.